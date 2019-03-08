Griff Rhys-Jones: How you could help save historic buildings like Fisons

Griff Rhys Jones has called for communities to nominate their endangered buildings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Comedian and television personality Griff Rhys-Jones has urged the public to nominate endangered Victorian buildings in their community in an effort to save them.

Fisons was on the Victorian Society endangered list in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Fisons was on the Victorian Society endangered list in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Rhys-Jones, who lives in Suffolk, made the call in his role as president of the Victorian Society.

Each year the society compiles a list of 10 Victorian buildings from across the country which it believes need saving.

The aim of the list is drum up support for buildings that may otherwise lay crumbling for decades.

Mr Rhys-Jones said: "Can you help? It is vital that we draw attention to endangered Victorian buildings.

"Each year the top 10 list from the Victorian Society gets publicity and focuses minds.

"It works. Councils, newspapers and potential saviours pay attention. The public are interested. General awareness goes up.

"The individual buildings become noticed. So now is the time to make nominations.

"If you know of an important or noteworthy Victorian building that needs public attention then do get in touch."

Previous notable inclusions on the society's list include the former Fisons factory in Bramford.

The factory site was present on the society's 2017 list.

At the time the site was described as being in "a very sorry state" - but there were hopes that "action can still be taken to secure and revitalise the North Warehouse buildings".

The North Warehouse, the listed building part of the site, burned down on Easter Monday.

It was the latest in a series of fires to hit the site since it was marked as endangered.

The Victorian Society hopes that no further buildings from the Victorian or Edwardian eras befall a similar fate.

"It is crucial that derelict buildings are adequately secured to ensure destruction on this scale is prevented and our heritage protected," said the society.

How you can get involved

To nominate a building email The Victorian Society with the year, location, and why the building deserves to be included in the campaign.

The society stipulates that any buildings nominated buildings must be dated between 1837 and 1914, and situated in either England or Wales.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, July 19.

The winning buildings will be announced on Friday, September 13.