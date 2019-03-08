Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Griff Rhys-Jones: How you could help save historic buildings like Fisons

PUBLISHED: 13:01 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 05 June 2019

Griff Rhys Jones has called for communities to nominate their endangered buildings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Griff Rhys Jones has called for communities to nominate their endangered buildings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Comedian and television personality Griff Rhys-Jones has urged the public to nominate endangered Victorian buildings in their community in an effort to save them.

Fisons was on the Victorian Society endangered list in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNFisons was on the Victorian Society endangered list in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mr Rhys-Jones, who lives in Suffolk, made the call in his role as president of the Victorian Society.

Each year the society compiles a list of 10 Victorian buildings from across the country which it believes need saving.

The aim of the list is drum up support for buildings that may otherwise lay crumbling for decades.

Mr Rhys-Jones said: "Can you help? It is vital that we draw attention to endangered Victorian buildings.

"Each year the top 10 list from the Victorian Society gets publicity and focuses minds.

"It works. Councils, newspapers and potential saviours pay attention. The public are interested. General awareness goes up.

"The individual buildings become noticed. So now is the time to make nominations.

"If you know of an important or noteworthy Victorian building that needs public attention then do get in touch."

Previous notable inclusions on the society's list include the former Fisons factory in Bramford.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Watch shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

The factory site was present on the society's 2017 list.

At the time the site was described as being in "a very sorry state" - but there were hopes that "action can still be taken to secure and revitalise the North Warehouse buildings".

The North Warehouse, the listed building part of the site, burned down on Easter Monday.

It was the latest in a series of fires to hit the site since it was marked as endangered.

The Victorian Society hopes that no further buildings from the Victorian or Edwardian eras befall a similar fate.

"It is crucial that derelict buildings are adequately secured to ensure destruction on this scale is prevented and our heritage protected," said the society.

How you can get involved

To nominate a building email The Victorian Society with the year, location, and why the building deserves to be included in the campaign.

The society stipulates that any buildings nominated buildings must be dated between 1837 and 1914, and situated in either England or Wales.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, July 19.

The winning buildings will be announced on Friday, September 13.

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Find out where and when you can see D Day Dakotas flying over Suffolk

The air armada will fly over Suffolk and Essex on its way to Normandy Picture: DAKS OVER NORMANDY

Changing women’s state pension age - have they been badly treated?

The Ipswich branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality mark the 'national day of local action' in Ipswich in 2017. Picture: SHELLY DARWIN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Farmland identified by developers for 2,700-home ‘garden village’ near Ipswich

The red line shows the boundary of the proposed Orwell Green garden village development - bounded by the A12, Seven Hills interchange, A14, Straight Road, Woodhouse Road and Purdis Road Picture: GLADMAN DEVELOPMENTS

Row over who a new Suffolk road should be named after

The new access road is to be beuilt behind the council offices in the Riverside business park area of Lowestoft. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMAN

Six crews tackle barn fire at farm

The existing Camstar Herbs site on Chestnut Farm, Langton Green Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Griff Rhys-Jones: How you could help save historic buildings like Fisons

Griff Rhys Jones has called for communities to nominate their endangered buildings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex social media star Mrs Hinch under investigation by advertising Watchdog

Mrs Hinch is being investigated by the advertising Watchdog for her Instagram posts. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists