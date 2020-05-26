E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Suffolk TV producer helping grieving families make memorial videos

PUBLISHED: 20:15 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:48 26 May 2020

Nichola Adams from Felixstowe is just one of many freelance filmmakers from across the country who have joined forces to help grieving families, Picture: NICHOLA ADAMS

Nichola Adams from Felixstowe is just one of many freelance filmmakers from across the country who have joined forces to help grieving families, Picture: NICHOLA ADAMS

Archant

A Suffolk-based TV producer is helping grieving families by compiling home video footage, memories and photos to help those who have suffered the loss of loved ones during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nichola Adams, from Felixstowe, is just one of many freelance filmmakers from across the country who are helping families who were unable to attend funerals due to government restrictions.

The team of volunteer film producers and voiceover artists behind Video for Distant Memorials have collaborated to create memorial montages for more than 20 families so far, working closely with them to honour their loved ones who have died whilst in quarantine.

Ms Adams, who has worked with Sky, Chelsea FC and Jimmy’s Farm, said: “I feel honoured to be able to give people the opportunity to gather and celebrate a loved one’s life during these heart-breaking times.

“The team is editing together photos, videos, and memories so families and friends can share and remember their loved one together.

“It is not an easy task but we are completely committed to making sure that people’s stories are not lost.”

Through generous support from creative agencies, businesses and a number of freelance editors and producers, Video for Distant Memorials has enabled people to celebrate the lives of their families and friends who have died.

Jane O’Riordan, from Cruse Bereavement Care in Suffolk, said: “The coronavirus has made it an incredibly distressing time to be bereaved. The social distancing restrictions, whilst the right thing to be doing, means that many are grieving in isolation.

“Anything that can be done to connect people and help them remember someone who has died during this incredibly difficult time can be hugely helpful.”

One family member using the service said: “All our family are in complete shock and turmoil. We don’t really know when and what’s going to happen at the funeral or how many can go. I would be very grateful if you could put a bit of light into our dark times.”

If you would like to contact Video for Distant Memorials, see here or email here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Tourists heed warnings to stay away from Suffolk coast on lockdown bank holiday

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Tourists heed warnings to stay away from Suffolk coast on lockdown bank holiday

A woman in a mask walks along Southwold's prom Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two cocker spaniels stolen from kennel overnight

The two cocker spaniels were stolen from a kennel in Alderton, near Woodbridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk TV producer helping grieving families make memorial videos

Nichola Adams from Felixstowe is just one of many freelance filmmakers from across the country who have joined forces to help grieving families, Picture: NICHOLA ADAMS

Giant tipis create extra space for primary school as it prepares for return of children

Children at East Bergholt Primary School will be able to use the two tipis, provided by Events Under Canvas, for an outdoor learning space when they return on June 1. Picture: EVENTS UNDER CANVAS/ARCHANT

‘It’s been really difficult’ - independent retailers preparing for June reopening

John Manning,owner of The House in Town, is looking forward to reopening his store Picture: ARCHANT

Surgery allays patient fears over practice closure

The Church Fam surgery in Aldeburgh, which is part of The Peninsula Practice Group Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24