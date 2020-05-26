Video

Suffolk TV producer helping grieving families make memorial videos

Nichola Adams from Felixstowe is just one of many freelance filmmakers from across the country who have joined forces to help grieving families, Picture: NICHOLA ADAMS Archant

A Suffolk-based TV producer is helping grieving families by compiling home video footage, memories and photos to help those who have suffered the loss of loved ones during the coronavirus lockdown.

Nichola Adams, from Felixstowe, is just one of many freelance filmmakers from across the country who are helping families who were unable to attend funerals due to government restrictions.

The team of volunteer film producers and voiceover artists behind Video for Distant Memorials have collaborated to create memorial montages for more than 20 families so far, working closely with them to honour their loved ones who have died whilst in quarantine.

Ms Adams, who has worked with Sky, Chelsea FC and Jimmy’s Farm, said: “I feel honoured to be able to give people the opportunity to gather and celebrate a loved one’s life during these heart-breaking times.

“The team is editing together photos, videos, and memories so families and friends can share and remember their loved one together.

“It is not an easy task but we are completely committed to making sure that people’s stories are not lost.”

Through generous support from creative agencies, businesses and a number of freelance editors and producers, Video for Distant Memorials has enabled people to celebrate the lives of their families and friends who have died.

Jane O’Riordan, from Cruse Bereavement Care in Suffolk, said: “The coronavirus has made it an incredibly distressing time to be bereaved. The social distancing restrictions, whilst the right thing to be doing, means that many are grieving in isolation.

“Anything that can be done to connect people and help them remember someone who has died during this incredibly difficult time can be hugely helpful.”

One family member using the service said: “All our family are in complete shock and turmoil. We don’t really know when and what’s going to happen at the funeral or how many can go. I would be very grateful if you could put a bit of light into our dark times.”

If you would like to contact Video for Distant Memorials, see here or email here