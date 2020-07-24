Video

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moments lorry ploughs through level crossing safety barriers

A lorry has crashed through the barriers at the level crossing in Manningtree. Picture: NATIONAL RAIL Archant

CCTV cameras have caught the dramatic moment a lorry ploughed through security barriers at a level crossing in Manningtree while jumping warning lights.

The rail barriers at Manningtree have been knocked off their hinges after a collision with lorry. Picture: NETWORK RAIL The rail barriers at Manningtree have been knocked off their hinges after a collision with lorry. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

The A137 is currently closed following the incident which took place shortly before 3pm today.

A video released by National Rail shows the lorry driving across the level crossing before the barriers begin to come down, at which point the driver accelerates, dragging them off their hinges.

Repairs are currently taking place to make the level crossing safe for trains and road vehicles to use.

This is expected to take two hours but Network Rail’s engineers are working as quickly as possible.

An update from National Rail said that progress on the repairs is going well.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and follow diversions.

Rail passengers should check how their journey might be affected.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We have engineers on site carrying out repairs as quickly as they can.

“I apologise to those affected and understand how frustrating this disruption is, especially as we approach home time on a Friday.

“It is vital that we make the level crossing safe for everyone before re-opening the road.”