Views sought over 'nationally groundbreaking' Western Way development
Residents are being reminded to share their views to shape plans for a "groundbreaking" multi-million pound project in Bury St Edmunds.
The Western Way development could bring together new leisure facilities, health, education and other public services onto one site.
Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, which is 45 years old, would be replaced as part of the plans and a new centre would be integrated with a community health facility.
If agreed, West Suffolk Council say the £125million project would deliver integrated public services in a "nationally groundbreaking way".
People can have their say and find out more at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/wwd until September 10.
The plans will also be on display at the Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre on Friday, September 6, from 2pm to 7pm where people can make their views known and talk to the project team about the proposals.
Jo Rayner, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and community hubs at West Suffolk Council, said: "This, if given the go ahead, is an exemplar project nationally on how public services can work in a more joined up way to be better than the sum of their parts. "Experience shows that when services such as health, leisure, education and other public services are put together that not only is it easier to access services but also the outcomes are much better.
"By sharing public services we also open up land they previously occupied for other uses, such as much needed homes.
"We want your help to shape some of these ideas including future work on improving the highway in the area. Please make sure you don't miss your chance and have your say online or at the exhibition."
