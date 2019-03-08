E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Views sought over 'nationally groundbreaking' Western Way development

PUBLISHED: 09:02 26 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:04 26 August 2019

An exhibition will be held over the proposed Western Way development Picture: PICK EVERARD

An exhibition will be held over the proposed Western Way development Picture: PICK EVERARD

Archant

Residents are being reminded to share their views to shape plans for a "groundbreaking" multi-million pound project in Bury St Edmunds.

The proposed new swimming pool at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre within the Western Way development Picture: PICK EVERARDThe proposed new swimming pool at Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre within the Western Way development Picture: PICK EVERARD

The Western Way development could bring together new leisure facilities, health, education and other public services onto one site.

Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre, which is 45 years old, would be replaced as part of the plans and a new centre would be integrated with a community health facility.

If agreed, West Suffolk Council say the £125million project would deliver integrated public services in a "nationally groundbreaking way".

MORE: See what the new Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre could look like

The site layout for Western Way Picture: PICK EVERARDThe site layout for Western Way Picture: PICK EVERARD

People can have their say and find out more at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/wwd until September 10.

The plans will also be on display at the Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre on Friday, September 6, from 2pm to 7pm where people can make their views known and talk to the project team about the proposals.

Jo Rayner, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and community hubs at West Suffolk Council, said: "This, if given the go ahead, is an exemplar project nationally on how public services can work in a more joined up way to be better than the sum of their parts.  "Experience shows that when services such as health, leisure, education and other public services are put together that not only is it easier to access services but also the outcomes are much better.

"By sharing public services we also open up land they previously occupied for other uses, such as much needed homes.

An artist impression of what the new Western Way public services hub could look like. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCILAn artist impression of what the new Western Way public services hub could look like. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

"We want your help to shape some of these ideas including future work on improving the highway in the area. Please make sure you don't miss your chance and have your say online or at the exhibition."

MORE: Bury St Edmunds Leisure Centre could move to new Western Way site





























































Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Most Read

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

‘Great form brother!!’ – The story behind Dwayne Johnson contacting Ipswich Town striker James Norwood

Dwayne Johnson, the highest-paid actor in the world, has tweeted Ipswich Town goalscorer James Norwood after his goal gif wrestling tribute went viral. Photo: PA

Stormzy appears on stage with Ed Sheeran at Chantry Park

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

Quirky new bar with ‘chilled’ vibe opens at seaside pier

The Pier View Bar has opened at Southwold Pier. Picture: SOUTHWOLD PIER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Avoid the water’ warning as mystery sickness puts beach goers in hospital

Emergency serivices were called to the beach in Frinton after beach goers reported coughing and gasping for breath Picture: PETER BASH

Why are rivers in Suffolk and Essex drying up despite August showers?

The Environment Agency is worried about water levels in some rivers in the region. The River Stour at Clare Castle Country Park. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Review: Stormzy joins Ed Sheeran for surprise guest slot on night three

Stormzy appeared on stage with Ed Sheeran during the encore of his third show at Chantry Park. Picture: BRAD JONES

I was a ‘larger than life’ girl – but I lost 7st and am now diabetes free

Krissy Beal Warren before her weight loss. Picture: KRISSY BEAL WARREN

A delight to join in the Sizewell parkrun anniversary celebrations – parkrunner Carl Marston returns to the Suffolk scene

parkrunners congregate in the sand dunes in front of the Sizewell nuclear power station. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists