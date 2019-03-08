Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Views sought on village library's opening hours

PUBLISHED: 09:20 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 21 May 2019

Views are being sought on changes to opening hours at Lavenham Library Picture: ARCHANT

Views are being sought on changes to opening hours at Lavenham Library Picture: ARCHANT

Villagers in Lavenham are being asked their views on potential changes to the library's opening hours.

Under new proposals, the total number of library opening hours would increase by half an hour at no cost to Suffolk Libraries due to small changes to staffing patterns.

Suffolk Libraries said the proposed new hours will see more consistent opening hours and longer hours on Fridays.

The library is currently closed on Mondays but under the planned changes, it will open from 10am to 1pm.

But on Sundays, the library will close instead of being open from 12.30pm to 4pm.

The proposed new changes are as follows:

Monday - 10am to 1pm (the library is currently closed)

You may also want to watch:

Tuesday - 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm (no change)

Wednesday - Closed (no change)

Thursday - 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm (no change)

Friday - 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm (the library is currently open 2pm to 5pm)

Saturday - 10am to 2pm (the library is currently open 10am to 4pm)

Sunday - Closed (the library is currently open 12.30pm to 4pm)

Any changes to the opening hours will have to be approved by the Suffolk Libraries board and Suffolk County Council.

To take part in the survey, click here or fill in a copy at Lavenham Library. The survey officially closes on Tuesday, June 18.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The first three recipients of the Suffolk Medal

Sally Fogden MBE was one of the driving forces behind the Addington Fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What we know so far about the Queen’s Birthday flypast over Suffolk and Essex

Ipswich seen from the Queen's Birthday flypast last year Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

More than 50 ways to celebrate third annual Suffolk Day

Miriam Beard, Paloma, Heston and Louise Crouch are looking forward to Suffolk Day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Long delays on A14 after crash between lorry and car

A stretch of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds is blocked as Suffolk police respond to a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire breaks out at Suffolk prison

A fire broke out at HMP Highpoint, a Category C men's prison in Stradishall, Suffolk Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Kings of Anglia podcast: Retained players list, giant keeper on the way and more

The latest Kings of Anglia podcast is out now
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists