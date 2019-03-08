Views sought on village library's opening hours

Views are being sought on changes to opening hours at Lavenham Library Picture: ARCHANT

Villagers in Lavenham are being asked their views on potential changes to the library's opening hours.

Under new proposals, the total number of library opening hours would increase by half an hour at no cost to Suffolk Libraries due to small changes to staffing patterns.

Suffolk Libraries said the proposed new hours will see more consistent opening hours and longer hours on Fridays.

The library is currently closed on Mondays but under the planned changes, it will open from 10am to 1pm.

But on Sundays, the library will close instead of being open from 12.30pm to 4pm.

The proposed new changes are as follows:

Monday - 10am to 1pm (the library is currently closed)

Tuesday - 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm (no change)

Wednesday - Closed (no change)

Thursday - 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm (no change)

Friday - 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm (the library is currently open 2pm to 5pm)

Saturday - 10am to 2pm (the library is currently open 10am to 4pm)

Sunday - Closed (the library is currently open 12.30pm to 4pm)

Any changes to the opening hours will have to be approved by the Suffolk Libraries board and Suffolk County Council.

To take part in the survey, click here or fill in a copy at Lavenham Library. The survey officially closes on Tuesday, June 18.