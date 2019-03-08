Thug jailed for attacking vulnerable man and racially abusing police

Sam Mills was jailed for assaulting another man and racially abusing a police officer in Bury St Edmunds Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A 20-year-old with a history of violence has been locked up for a ferocious attack on a vulnerable man and racially abusing police.

Cohan Semple attends magistrates' court in Ipswich earlier in 2018 Picture: ARCHANT Cohan Semple attends magistrates' court in Ipswich earlier in 2018 Picture: ARCHANT

Sam Mills threatened to "bite off" officers' faces after being arrested for beating up a drunk man who asked him for money in the street.

Mills carried out the attack with Cohan Semple, who received global condemnation for taking part in 'flour bombing' a woman with a group of youths in Bury St Edmunds three months earlier.

Mills, of no fixed address, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on video from prison last week after he admitted attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, and racially or religiously aggravated disorder, in February.

Prosecutor Laura Kenyon explained Matthew Banks had been "worse for wear", having consumed six strong beers and three-quarters of a bottle of wine, when approached from behind by Mills and Semple in St John's Street at 6.30pm on October 15.

Mills took Mr Banks to the ground and unleashed a flurry of punches, kicks and stamps, before Semple stuck in his own kicks.

"Fortunately, his injuries were rather minor, despite the ferocity of the assault," said Miss Kenyon.

The pair were later arrested in the doorway of McDonald's, where Mills threatened to murder, and bite off the faces of officers - singling one out for racist abuse.

Stephen Mather, mitigating, said Mills accepted he faced a significant jail term, having racked up a criminal record of 30 offences, including convictions for battery and assaulting police.

He said Mills expressed remorse for the offences - at the time of which he was homeless, drunk, and off prescribed antipsychotics.

"He lost his temper when the man, he says, kept pestering him for money," added Mr Mather.

"In sobriety, he apologises about the way he acted."

Sentencing Mills to 56 months' custody, Judge John Devaux said: "Not only was this a sustained assault, it took place on a victim who was vulnerable, having been felled and affected by drink.

"Your behaviour on arrest was vile. One officer said your level of aggression was unrelenting."

Sentencing for Semple, 18, of Wilcox Avenue, was adjourned for a report to assess his culpability in light of poor mental health, including symptoms of psychosis.

Semple has been told to expect jail after admitting ABH, along with drug possession and dealing charges following his arrest on two occasions earlier in the year.