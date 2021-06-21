Published: 7:30 AM June 21, 2021

Brockley Village Hall after the building work was completed. - Credit: Bob Double

A small village managed to raise nearly £160,000 to transform its hall likened to a "bombed out Blitz building".

The village hall at Brockley, south of Bury St Edmunds, has been renovated after years of work in the small community of just over 300 people.

Ian Robertson, chairman of Brockley Village Hall trustees, said the improvements made - 39 in total - was a "considerable achievement" and much more than they could have hoped for.

He said the flat-roofed building, which was put up in 1977, was like a "bombed out Blitz building".

Ian Robertson said the original hall looked like a "bombed out Blitz building". - Credit: Bob Double

Since undergoing major improvements it now has a pitched tiled roof, new ceiling, new electrics, cavity wall and roof insulation, sound system with hearing loop and more.

The building work began in September 2020 and has now finally been completed.

Mr Robertson said: "I'm delighted. We originally had an aspiration just to get a new roof, ceiling and paint walls, and new tables and chairs, but we have gone a lot further than that because of the money."

The inside of the hall following the renovations. - Credit: Bob Double

Funders include the parish council, the Brockley Town and Poor charity, the Brockley Community Council, The National Lottery and ACRE (Action with Communities in Rural England).

The hall is used by clubs including carpet bowls and for coffee mornings, and can now be hired out.

The High Sheriff of Suffolk, Edward Creasy, will open the hall on Friday, June 25.







