Community spirit in wake of 'shocking' death crash

A village left in shock after a light aircraft crash landed has rallied to support the emergency services.

Jane Walker, chairman of the parish in Belchamp Walter, near Sudbury, has told how there was “initial shock” at the tragedy, which saw a man in his 50s killed as the plane he was piloting crash landed just before midday on Sunday.

Essex County Fire & Rescue Service have told how the plane was alight when they arrived at the crash site, which is about five miles from Ridgewell Airfield, the home of Essex Gliding Club.

Mrs Walker said police arrived and set up a cordon, placing uniformed officers at the entrance points to the field where the crash happened.

Mrs Walker, who saw an air ambulance land at the site, said: “It is really out of the usual and I think it took a lot of people out of the blue.

“Our feelings go out to the poor man who has died and his family. Our condolences are with them.”

She that following the initial shock at the tragedy there had been “good” community spirit as local people tried to help.

The village hall has been used as a staging centre where hot drinks have been available for the emergency workers who attended the scene.

The area where the crash happened is largely farmland, with the plane landing on an arable farm owned by Aaron Hogsbjerg, the son of another parish councillor.

There is a well-used private landing strip on a neighbouring farm.

The pilot is believed to have been travelling in a microlight glider.

