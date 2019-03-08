Pupils get a flavour of Victorian school life to celebrate 150th anniversary

The school community celebrated the 150th anniversary with a Victorian day Picture: CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED

A school community went back in time to when it all began to mark a special anniversary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pupil Reuben Stott, six, loved the day Picture: SAM STOTT Pupil Reuben Stott, six, loved the day Picture: SAM STOTT

Staff and pupils at Thurston Church of England Primary Academy have celebrated 150 years of the village school with a Victorian Day on Monday, April 29.

They dressed in traditional Victorian costumes and enjoyed learning about what school life was like during that era.

Class tables were set out in rows facing the front and many classroom rules from that time were enforced during the day, giving pupils a flavour of what it would have been like all those years ago.

You may also want to watch:

Boys and girls sat separately during collective worship and more traditional songs were sung.

Many pupils were given the opportunity to develop their dancing skills around the maypole whilst listening to country dancing music.

The school, in School Lane, Thurston, near Bury St Edmunds, also had a special visitor, who was the great-grandmother of one of the pupils and actually attended the old Victorian school in the 1930s.

Pupil Reuben Stott, six, said: “I loved the day. We sat separately, girls on one side and boys on the other. I found out that the dunce hat was the most horrible punishment.”

What school used to be like at Thurston Primary. What school used to be like at Thurston Primary.

Co-headteacher John Bayes said: “A fun day was had by all. Myself and co-headteacher Kathy Lambert would like to thank everyone in the community who supported the day, the staff and pupils for making the 150th anniversary a very memorable celebration.”