Suffolk village completely cut off by flooded roads

PUBLISHED: 14:32 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 20 December 2019

The flooded roads have left villagers completely cut off Picture: LINDSEY HOWLETT

Archant

A mid Suffolk village has been completely cut off by flooding - with firefighters working through the morning to try and pump the water away.

The roads around Offton are completely flooded Picture: LINDSEY HOWLETTThe roads around Offton are completely flooded Picture: LINDSEY HOWLETT

Bildestone Road in Offton, near Needham Market, is completely flooded as water runs off the nearby fields, as are the roads from the village towards Willisham and Somersham.

Lindsey Howlett, who lives in Offton, needs to travel to Stansted today to pick up her son from the airport but has found she is completely cut off.

"I can't get through into Offton and the road between Somersham and Bramford has flooded too," she said.

"I tried going up towards Barking and Needham Market but that road is flooded and I can't get through. "There's also flooding on the road towards Wiillisham - there seems to be major flooding everywhere.

"I am completely cut off wherever I go.

"Firefighters are helping with the neighbour's house too, the water has run off the fields and her house is flooded."

The Met Office put out a yellow weather warning for flooding in Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been sent to multiple reports of cars getting stuck on flooded roads.

