Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Villagers facing final showdown with developer over plans for new homes

PUBLISHED: 12:46 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 14 June 2019

Campaigners from Long Melford outside Suffolk County Council offices in December Picture: NEIL PERRY

Campaigners from Long Melford outside Suffolk County Council offices in December Picture: NEIL PERRY

Archant

Campaigners fighting controversial plans for a new housing development in a picturesque Suffolk village are preparing for the final showdown with developers after a long-running battle.

SOS chairman Lisa Tipper Picture: NEIL PERRYSOS chairman Lisa Tipper Picture: NEIL PERRY

The application for 150 homes on land off Station Road in Long Melford, which was first lodged by developer Gladman 16 months ago, has faced fierce opposition from villagers.

A campaign named Save our Skylark Fields (SOS) was launched in protest to the application and more than £30,000 has been raised through village quizzes and events for the legal battle.

You may also want to watch:

Villagers claim the development is unsuitable for Long Melford and there is not the need for the homes.

People from Long Melford on the Save Our Skylark Fields march Picture: RICHARD MICHETTEPeople from Long Melford on the Save Our Skylark Fields march Picture: RICHARD MICHETTE

MORE: 'Common sense has prevailed' - Application for 150 homes in village refused

Babergh District Council's planning committee unanimously voted to refuse the plans in December, but Gladman appealed prior to the hearing on the grounds that Babergh did not resolve the application in the timeframe required.

The decision now lies with the planning inspectorate and the enquiry, which is expected to last six or seven days, will begin on June 25 at AFC Sudbury Football Club at 10am.

Lisa Tipper, chairman of the SOS campaign, said the community has been "very supportive" in opposing the plans.

"We've raised more than £30,000, which has paid for our experts and printing," she said.

"There are 200 Save Our Skylark boards up in people's gardens and lots of posters in residents' windows.

"A lot of people have been very supportive, which is always good and will sit well with the inspector.

"We are fighting Gladman on three key points, landscape, need and policy.

"The inspector will also visit Long Melford on one of the appeal days so he is able to see for himself the site and setting."

MORE: Protest march planned to oppose housing development in village

Mrs Tipper added that she is taking confidence from previous village victories against Gladman.

"Bures won recently against Gladman as did Steeple Bumpstead," she said.

"I think we've got a pretty good chance, if I was a betting man then I would back us."

Babergh District Council said it would not comment while the appeal was ongoing but confirmed the authority was standing by its committee's decision from December.

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Most Read

When and where to see the OVO Energy Women’s Tour in Suffolk and road closure details

The first stage of the OVO Energy Women's Tour at Southwold in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Boy rushed to hospital in ‘serious’ condition after falling ill at school

An air ambulance could be seen landing in a field outside the school in Clacton Picture: SARAH MILLWALL LOUISE

Is this the picture which shows James Norwood is about to sign for Ipswich Town?

Is this James Norwood's car at Portman Road? Picture: OWEN FAYERS/TWITTER

Done deal: Ipswich complete signing of 32-goal Tranmere striker Norwood

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Tranmere striker James Norwood on a three-year deal. Picture: ITFC

Ipswich Town are second favourites for promotion from League One next season – but who are bookies tipping to challenge them?

Sunderland's Jack Ross, Paul Lambert's Ipswich and Danny Cowley's Lincoln are all among the bookies' favourites to win promotion from League One. Picture: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Matt Hancock pulls out of Tory leadership race

West Suffolk MP and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has pulled out of the Tory leadership race Picture: PA WIRE

Ipswich hotel offers free double room to dads who tell them ‘bad jokes’

Novotel in Ipswich. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Villagers facing final showdown with developer over plans for new homes

Campaigners from Long Melford outside Suffolk County Council offices in December Picture: NEIL PERRY

It’s the Friday pub quiz week 23- is it your day today?

Boris has had a good week. Will you? Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Woman injured in supermarket car park crash

The crash happened in the Morrison’s car park in Boss Hall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists