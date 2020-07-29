E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Max is top dog thanks to new harness bought by villagers

PUBLISHED: 12:30 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 29 July 2020

Max the cocker spaniel in his wheeled harness bought for him by villagers in Stanton. Picture: DEE BURDETT

Dee Burdett

Max the cocker spaniel is back on his feet again thanks to Suffolk villagers clubbing together after he lost the use of his back legs.

People living in Stanton, near Bury St Edmunds, raised £865 to buy a wheeled harness for seven-year-old Max to allow him to run about.

Max lost the use of his legs after suffering a spinal injury falling off a bed last October.

A GoFund Me campaign was launched by villager Dee Burdett, her husband Steve and Dee’s work colleague Amanda Cooper at the village shop Stanton Stores.

Dee said she decided to help after seeing Max’s owner - who does not want to be identified - struggling to pick him up while she was walking her own dog.

She said: “His owner said they were taking him to hydrotherapy three times a week but they were going to have to stop because they couldn’t afford it.

“He explained how they wanted to buy him a harness but they were so expensive. When I looked them up and saw that they cost around £400 I thought ‘There must be something we can do about that’.

“So we started fundraising and within 24 hours we had around £200. We would have people coming in to the shop saying that they’d heard about Max and wanting to donate. Everyone has been absolutely fantastic.”

Max is now fitted out in his harness and the remainder of the money raised will go towards his upkeep.

A giant card was also kept in the village shop and signed by staff and customers.

Dee said: “It’s a small village here, most people have pets and Max’s owners are extremely grateful to everyone who donated.

“The harness is working really well for him, he thinks he can race greyhounds now!”

