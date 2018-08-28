Santa sleigh to tour towns and villages in West Suffolk

Santa's Sleigh will be making the rounds of towns and villages in West Suffolk from Monday, December 3. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

The Santa Sleigh, organised by the Forest Heath Crime Prevention Panel, will be doing its rounds in Mildenhall, Brandon, Lakenheath, Red Lodge, West Row and Kentford, from Monday, December 3.

Wanda Betts, the Crime Prevention Panel Chair, said: “Our chosen charity for donations this year is the Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue; a truly a worthy cause which is often called upon by police to help search for missing persons.”

Beginning at 6pm on each visit it starts at Lakenheath on Monday calling at Woodcutter’s Way, Briscoe Way, Back Street, Highlands and Roebuck Drive, before moving on to Brandon on Tuesday stopping at IES Breckland, the Sports Centre, The Paddocks and Glade Primary School.

On Monday, December 10, it is in Red Lodge at the Sports Pavillion, Fennel Drive, Hundred Acre Way/Larch Way and the Millennium Centre; Tuesday, December 11, in Kenford at the Old Cock Public House; Wednesday, December 12, in West Row at The Pavillion, The Green and Cricks Road/Eldo Road and finally on Thursday, December 13, in Mildenhall at the Fincham Road Play Area, Field Road/Breckland Way, College Heath/Girton Close, St John’s Community Centre, Emmanuel Close, Lark Road/Bury Road and Lark Road/Kingfisher Way.

At each of the venues children are invited to post a letter to Santa. However, he will require a stamped addressed envelope to reply.