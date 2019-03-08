Northern bypass: Villages queue up to oppose new road

Church Lane Westerfield is used as a rat run by some motorists. Picture: DAVID KINDRED

Parishes to the north of Ipswich seem to be putting on a united front in opposition to the proposals for a new northern bypass as more councils gather to discuss the proposals.

Kesgrave Town Council is worried about traffic using the Martlesham Park and Ride roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Kesgrave Town Council is worried about traffic using the Martlesham Park and Ride roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Some parish and town councils who had been expected to back the plans have now signed up to register their rejection of the proposal - and in some communities there has been a unanimous rejection of the idea of a new road anywhere to the north of the town.

Kesgrave Town Council had been expected to be supportive of a new road - the A1214 to Ipswich can be congested at busy times - but they do not believe that the proposal would help the town.

It is worried about the county's proposal that the new road should clear the way for another 10-15,000 homes to be built to the north of Ipswich in addition to those already planned for the area including at Brightwell Lakes, Saxmundham and Felixstowe.

The council is concerned that existing roundabouts would be unable to cope with new traffic from the Northern Route - and that the new road would damage Kesgrave's general environment.

Westerfield Parish Council has met and decided it cannot back any of the proposed routes. It was originally included in a list of villages opposing the new roads, but parish council chairman Peter Miller said that was not correct because it had not had a chance to discuss this.

However at last week's meeting the parish decided it could not back the plan because so many villagers were opposed to it.

Mr Miller said there was support for measures to prevent "rat-running", especially from residents of Lower Road and Church Lane - but overall most residents were concerned that any of the three proposed roads would adversely affect the village.

Woodbridge Town Council confirmed its opposition to the proposed road at a meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile Ipswich Conservative candidate Tom Hunt, a supporter of the new road, urged Suffolk County Council and other authorities to drop plans for the outer and middle route to concentrate all their efforts on getting the inner road built.

He said: "The town desperately needs the new road, and if it is made clear that it will be on the inner route there will be much less opposition from villages to the north of Ipswich whose residents will not need to worry."