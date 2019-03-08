E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Thieves stole a safe that was bolted to the floor from a Suffolk home

PUBLISHED: 18:50 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 27 August 2019

A woman in her 70s had a safe stolen from her home in The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A safe containing a sum of cash was stolen from the home of a woman in her late 70s, police have revealed.

The woman's carer discovered the safe had been ripped out when she paid a routine visit to the elderly woman's Bury St Edmunds home this morning.

Police believe the lack metal safe, which was secured to the wall and floor inside a hallway cupboard at the property in The Vinefields, was stolen between 6.40pm last night and 7.55am today.

A sum of cash stored inside was also stolen by the unknown suspect.

Suffolk Constabulary are investigating the burglary and urge anyone with information to contact them on 101.

You can contact the police on their website here.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

