Thieves stole a safe that was bolted to the floor from a Suffolk home

A woman in her 70s had a safe stolen from her home in The Vinefields, Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A safe containing a sum of cash was stolen from the home of a woman in her late 70s, police have revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The woman's carer discovered the safe had been ripped out when she paid a routine visit to the elderly woman's Bury St Edmunds home this morning.

Police believe the lack metal safe, which was secured to the wall and floor inside a hallway cupboard at the property in The Vinefields, was stolen between 6.40pm last night and 7.55am today.

A sum of cash stored inside was also stolen by the unknown suspect.

Suffolk Constabulary are investigating the burglary and urge anyone with information to contact them on 101.

You can contact the police on their website here.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.