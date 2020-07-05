Teenager in hospital with broken jaw after ‘serious’ town centre attack

Police were called to Vineyard Street, Colchester, in the early hours of this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An 18-year-old has been rushed to hospital with a broken jaw after a serious attack in Colchester town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to Vineyard Street in the early hours of this morning following reports a large group of men were involved in a fight.

The victim, an 18-year-old man, was taken to hospital with a broken jaw.

Officers are now looking to speak to those reported to be involved.

They are described by the victim as being white, and some spoke with Welsh accents.

Witnesses to the attack and anyone who recognises the group from the description should contact Colchester CID.

People can also submit a report on the Essex Police website or call them on 101, quoting incident number 51 of July 5.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.