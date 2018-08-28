Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

Lesley Whittaker opened the shop on Saturday, November 24, after being persuaded by her husband Vinny to take on the new venture before he lost his life this summer.

The couple, who lived in Dickens Road, were planning to open the store in their local area in July – as it had always been something Lesley had wanted to do because of her love of crafts.

But 51-year-old Vinny, who Lesley says was “a complete joker and loved by many”, suffered from an aneurism and a stroke in late August before undergoing surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

After returning home, Vinny, who worked for Schofield Removals in Lawford, died ten days later.

Lesley, 65, decided to put a stop to opening the shop after the death of her husband but has now opened the store with the help of her two daughter-in-laws saying it is “what Vinny would have wanted”.

“Vinny was the one who encouraged me to take on the shop as he knew how much I wanted to have my own place for crafts,” said Lesley, who has always enjoyed making her own crafts but never found anywhere to showcase her work.

“I will be selling lots of homemade bakes, such as cupcakes, lemon slices, victoria sponge and more artisan bakes, alongside milkshakes and a variety of drinks.

“We have a number of shelves in the shop which we will be renting out for £10 per month for local people who make different crafts, so they can showcase and even sell their work in the local area.

“I hope this place gives people in the deprived area of Dickens Road the incentive to go out and do something with their lives and encourage people to find work.”

Lesley, who makes lavender collectable characters all with different outfits and personalities, is looking forward to the new venture.

“We will be showcasing pencil artists, crochet pieces, unusual jewellery, sculptures and many more – it will all be good quality pieces that we love,” added the former probational service officer.

The store will be open everyday from 9am to 3.30pm except Wednesdays and Sundays.