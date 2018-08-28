Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

PUBLISHED: 05:30 25 November 2018

Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture: Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

Lesley Whittaker opened the shop on Saturday, November 24, after being persuaded by her husband Vinny to take on the new venture before he lost his life this summer.

The couple, who lived in Dickens Road, were planning to open the store in their local area in July – as it had always been something Lesley had wanted to do because of her love of crafts.

But 51-year-old Vinny, who Lesley says was “a complete joker and loved by many”, suffered from an aneurism and a stroke in late August before undergoing surgery at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridgeshire.

After returning home, Vinny, who worked for Schofield Removals in Lawford, died ten days later.

Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture: Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

Lesley, 65, decided to put a stop to opening the shop after the death of her husband but has now opened the store with the help of her two daughter-in-laws saying it is “what Vinny would have wanted”.

“Vinny was the one who encouraged me to take on the shop as he knew how much I wanted to have my own place for crafts,” said Lesley, who has always enjoyed making her own crafts but never found anywhere to showcase her work.

“I will be selling lots of homemade bakes, such as cupcakes, lemon slices, victoria sponge and more artisan bakes, alongside milkshakes and a variety of drinks.

“We have a number of shelves in the shop which we will be renting out for £10 per month for local people who make different crafts, so they can showcase and even sell their work in the local area.

“I hope this place gives people in the deprived area of Dickens Road the incentive to go out and do something with their lives and encourage people to find work.”

Lesley, who makes lavender collectable characters all with different outfits and personalities, is looking forward to the new venture.

“We will be showcasing pencil artists, crochet pieces, unusual jewellery, sculptures and many more – it will all be good quality pieces that we love,” added the former probational service officer.

The store will be open everyday from 9am to 3.30pm except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Teenage boy still missing

13 minutes ago Dominic Moffitt
Have you seen Brook? Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A teenager who went missing from his Mildenhall home yesterday still has not been found.

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

05:30 Andrew Papworth
The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

A father-of-three has said he is “lucky to be alive” after revealing how a severe crash left him trapped in his car in a ditch.

500 people homeless in Colchester this winter

05:30 Jake Foxford
Rough sleeping and homeless families are both problems in Colchester Picture: THINKSTOCK

More than 500 people are homeless in Colchester as the borough council carries out its annual count of rough sleepers in the town.

‘The need is definitely there:’ Busy start for new winter homelessness initiative

36 minutes ago Mark Boggis
Access Community Trust chief executive Emma Ratzer. Picture: Julian Claxton

A winter weather homeless provision has been “very, very busy” in the first few weeks of a new initiative.

Widow pays tribute to late husband by naming shop ‘Vinnys’

05:30 Sophie Barnett
Pictures of the inside of Vinny's Cake and Craft shop Picture:

An Ipswich woman has opened a cake and craft shop named ‘Vinny’s’ in memory of her husband who died suddenly in August this year.

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Yesterday, 20:04 Adam Howlett
Police in Essex have warned of a dangerous batch of cocaine following ther death of a man in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

Police have warned of a ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in Colchester following the sudden death of a 22-year-old man this morning.

Avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup for Suffolk and north Essex

Yesterday, 19:30 Adam Howlett
Find out how to avoid the traffic this week with our roadworks roundup Picture: ALEX FAIRFUL

Miss the morning bottlenecks and hold-ups on the region’s roads this week by finding out what engineering works Highways England have planned in Suffolk and North Essex.

Most read

Man dies in Colchester as police warn of ‘dangerous’ batch of cocaine in the town

Police in Essex have warned of a dangerous batch of cocaine following ther death of a man in Colchester Picture: ARCHANT

‘Lucky to be alive’ – dad-of-three relives near-death crash horror

The wreckage of Jack Mahoney’s Citroen Xsara Picasso after the crash on the B1070 near Hadleigh. Picture: EMMA MAHONEY

Man in his 70s in critical condition after being assaulted in Bury St Edmunds

Tayfen Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-1 home defeat to West Brom

Portman Road was bouncing ahead of the game as more than 22,000 fans packed into the stadium to cheer on the Blues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Griff Rhys Jones invites Oliver to meet his alpacas at his Suffolk home

Griff Rhys Jones showing off his Alpacas Picture: MICHAEL JARVIS

Festive fun for all the family at coastal town’s ‘biggest and best ever’ Christmas lights switch-on

The crowds gather for the Southwold Christmas lights switch-on event. Picture: Mick Howes

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24