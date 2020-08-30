E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

PUBLISHED: 08:59 30 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 30 August 2020

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Land with plans for 22-home estate in Violet Hill Road, Stowmarket up for £1.3m sale. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A plot of land in Stowmarket town centre is up for sale for £1.6m after plans were approved for 22 new homes.

An eclectic mix of properties are set to be built on the land, in Violet Hill Road, from three-bedroom townhouses to one-bedroom apartments.

Estate agents emoov say that planning permission for the properties has been granted and that the site is ready for construction, after the former building located there was demolished and cleared.

The properties will see three different plans come together to create a new residential area just a 10-minute walk from the centre of Stowmarket and 12 minutes from the station.

Six townhouses will form Chapel Mews to the east of the site, while a further 13 terraced homes will be built as part of Childers Court, to the north.

A single property, named The Old Villa, will also feature on the estate and will house three one-bedroom apartments.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

