Land earmarked for 22 new homes on sale for £1.6m

A plot of land in Stowmarket town centre is up for sale for £1.6m after plans were approved for 22 new homes.

An eclectic mix of properties are set to be built on the land, in Violet Hill Road, from three-bedroom townhouses to one-bedroom apartments.

Estate agents emoov say that planning permission for the properties has been granted and that the site is ready for construction, after the former building located there was demolished and cleared.

The properties will see three different plans come together to create a new residential area just a 10-minute walk from the centre of Stowmarket and 12 minutes from the station.

Six townhouses will form Chapel Mews to the east of the site, while a further 13 terraced homes will be built as part of Childers Court, to the north.

A single property, named The Old Villa, will also feature on the estate and will house three one-bedroom apartments.