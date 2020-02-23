Inquest opens into death of girl, 2, who died after falling in pond

An inquest has heard how paramedics fought for two hours to save the life of Violet Knox, two, who died after falling into a pond.

Nigel Parsley, senior coroner for Suffolk, opened the inquest into the death of Violet on Friday.

The toddler, from Beck Row, was playing outside with her siblings on February 23, 2020 when her parents lost sight of her.

The inquest heard how her parents found a child’s dress in the pond before finding Violet face down in the water.

She was not breathing.

The emergency services were called to the house and CPR was attempted unsuccessfully for two hours.

Violet was pronounced dead at West Suffolk Hospital.

A date for a full inquest has been set for September 27.