Tragic and devastating accident led to death of ‘beautiful’ Violet, 2

“Beautiful and loving” Violet Knox, two, from west Suffolk, died as the result of a tragic accident, an inquest has heard.

Violet fell into a pond at her grandparents house in Beck Row in February this year.

The youngster had been playing in the garden with other children and her grandfather when she disappeared from view.

After Violet’s playmate returned into the house, family members started to question what had happened to the youngster and carried out an immediate search of the garden.

Finding the gate to the nearby road locked, it was Violet’s grandmother, Angela Peck, who discovered Violet in the garden pond.

The inquest heard that Violet did not like water and so the family had not thought she would be anywhere near the pond.

Violet’s grandfather, Andrew Peck, removed the child from the pond and her mother, Katie Knox, immediately began performing CPR.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Paramedics found that Violet had gone into cardiac arrest and she was taken to West Suffolk Hospital.

After two hours of trying to resuscitate the young girl she was pronounced dead.

A post mortem found that Violet had died from cold water immersion also known as dry drowning, caused by the cold water within the pond.

The court heard that the shock of the water would have sent her into cardiac arrest.

A statement from Katie Knox was read to the court in which she described her daughter as a “beautiful, loving little girl”.

She said that Violet loved dancing to music and would often have to stop in the street to dance if she heard a song she liked coming from a shop.

Violet also enjoyed watching Peppa Pig and eating copious amounts of cucumber.

The inquest heard that police had carried out an investigation into the tragic death, which had since concluded.

Senior coroner for Suffolk Nigel Parsley said that Detective Inspector Claire Baldwin had summed up the case best when she described it as “the result of a tragic and devastating accident”.

He recorded the case as an accidental death.