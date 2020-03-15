E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New 'viral kindness' postcard idea being rolled out to help people self-isolating

PUBLISHED: 11:07 15 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 15 March 2020

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

A new '#viralkindness' postcard idea is being taken up in Suffolk and across the UK - reaching out to help people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Becky Wass, who has created a #viralkindness postcard so people can more easily help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Becky Wass/PA Wire.Becky Wass, who has created a #viralkindness postcard so people can more easily help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

The shareable cards were originally created by a woman in Cornwall, Becky Wass, and have now gone viral on social media. They aim to allow people to offer help to their neighbours.

The cards read: 'Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help,' with spaces for a name, address, phone number and possible tasks people might need help with, including 'picking up shopping' and 'a friendly phone call'.

Ms Wass told the PA news agency she had already had a good response from neighbours having posted 'a handful'.

'The response to #viralkindness has been incredibly heart-warming,' she said.

Kit, aged ten, and Ruby, aged 12, with their posters for the neighbours. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUPKit, aged ten, and Ruby, aged 12, with their posters for the neighbours. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP

The cards are designed to be a contact-free way to help, with items being left on doorsteps and requests made over the phone.

Meanwhile, in Woodbridge, young children Ruby and Kit Porritt, aged 12 and 10, have created posters and flyers entitled: 'Do you need our help?' which they have distributed to neighbours.

Services advertised in the letter, free of charge, include offers to walk the dog, go to the shops, leave food on the doorstep or send letters and drawings to cheer people up.

Their mum, Ellen Widdup, said: 'They got worried about all the people in our street - many of which are elderly - who might miss out because shop shelves were emptying.'

Local groups are also being set up around the area to help. A new Facebook group, Maidenhall Together, has published a Covid 19/Coronavirus leaflet, saying: 'Local people can come together in this time of need.'

They say they can arrange to pick up prescriptions and go on shopping errands and doorstep drops,

The group's leaflet says: 'If you are self isolating or you are already vulnerable or unable to leave the house to get essential supplies, we are here for you!'

READ MORE - Thoughtful children reach out to neighbours

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Coronavirus: Over-70s to be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says older people will be asked to isolate Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Suffolk pre-school closed amid fears over child with ‘probable’ coronavirus

Shotley Kidzone has closed to undergo a deep clean. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four new coronavirus cases confirmed in East of England

The number of coronavirus cases has risen to over 1,000 today. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA Wire

North Stander: ‘Why shouldn’t I walk away?’ – Town fans set for annual season ticket poser

Town fans will soon be asked to renew their season tickets - but have Paul Lambert's side done enough to convince those who are wavering? Picture: STEVE WALLER

Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex

Coronavirus LIVE updates from the east of England. Picture: PA
Drive 24