New 'viral kindness' postcard idea being rolled out to help people self-isolating

A picture of the postcard that has gone viral, helping people to help others during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

A new '#viralkindness' postcard idea is being taken up in Suffolk and across the UK - reaching out to help people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

Becky Wass, who has created a #viralkindness postcard so people can more easily help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Becky Wass/PA Wire. Becky Wass, who has created a #viralkindness postcard so people can more easily help people during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Becky Wass/PA Wire.

The shareable cards were originally created by a woman in Cornwall, Becky Wass, and have now gone viral on social media. They aim to allow people to offer help to their neighbours.

The cards read: 'Hello! If you are self-isolating, I can help,' with spaces for a name, address, phone number and possible tasks people might need help with, including 'picking up shopping' and 'a friendly phone call'.

Ms Wass told the PA news agency she had already had a good response from neighbours having posted 'a handful'.

'The response to #viralkindness has been incredibly heart-warming,' she said.

Kit, aged ten, and Ruby, aged 12, with their posters for the neighbours. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP Kit, aged ten, and Ruby, aged 12, with their posters for the neighbours. Picture: ELLEN WIDDUP

The cards are designed to be a contact-free way to help, with items being left on doorsteps and requests made over the phone.

Meanwhile, in Woodbridge, young children Ruby and Kit Porritt, aged 12 and 10, have created posters and flyers entitled: 'Do you need our help?' which they have distributed to neighbours.

Services advertised in the letter, free of charge, include offers to walk the dog, go to the shops, leave food on the doorstep or send letters and drawings to cheer people up.

Their mum, Ellen Widdup, said: 'They got worried about all the people in our street - many of which are elderly - who might miss out because shop shelves were emptying.'

Local groups are also being set up around the area to help. A new Facebook group, Maidenhall Together, has published a Covid 19/Coronavirus leaflet, saying: 'Local people can come together in this time of need.'

They say they can arrange to pick up prescriptions and go on shopping errands and doorstep drops,

The group's leaflet says: 'If you are self isolating or you are already vulnerable or unable to leave the house to get essential supplies, we are here for you!'

