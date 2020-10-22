Video

US airwoman’s reaction to Mildenhall posting goes viral

US airwoman Jaymilla posted a video of her reaction to being posted to Mildenhall in Suffolk on TikTok and it has now gone viral. Picture: TIKTOK/@JJAYMILLYY Archant

A TikTok video of a US airwoman revealing her first posting has gone viral after capturing her reaction to the news she’ll be living in Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The video of American servicewoman Jaymilla was shared on Sunday, October 19, after she recorded herself and friends at the San Antonio airbase in Texas.

The footage has since been watched over 3.7 million times on the platform TikTok.

Jaymilla and her friends crowd round her computer screen to read where her first posting will be – and all look thoroughly confused when they see it’s Mildenhall in Suffolk.

After a couple of seconds of wide-eyed incredulity, one of the group asks: “Where the heck is that?”

American airwoman Jaymilla shared her reaction to her posting in Mildenhall on TikTok and the video has now gone viral. Picture: GARY STEDMAN American airwoman Jaymilla shared her reaction to her posting in Mildenhall on TikTok and the video has now gone viral. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

You may also want to watch:

Jaymilla reads “UK” and her friends excitedly tell her she’s going to be posted in Europe, exclaiming “that’s so cool” while the group cheer and congratulate her.

The airwoman then rereads Mildenhall and asks again “where ... is that?”, to which a friend replies “it’s somewhere really nice”.

Jaymilla was clearly thrilled to be posted to Europe and Suffolk County Council tweeted a welcome message in response.

(There is a little bad language in this TikTok, but her joy was still worth sharing) - Welcome to Suffolk Jaymilla! - We hope you enjoy your posting here at @RAFMildenhall, we're happy to be your home away from home! ♥️https://t.co/sPy1rkVXQ0 #WelcomeToSuffolk #LoveSuffolk — Suffolk CC (@suffolkcc) October 19, 2020

It said: “(There is a little bad language in this TikTok, but her joy was still worth sharing) - Welcome to Suffolk Jaymilla! - We hope you enjoy your posting here at @RAFMildenhall, we’re happy to be your home away from home! #WelcomeToSuffolk #LoveSuffolk”

RAF Mildenhall have since shared stories from other Americans posted at the Suffolk base, saying why they love living in the county in response to the viral video.

The site is home to over 12,000 British and American nationals.