US airwoman’s reaction to Mildenhall posting goes viral
PUBLISHED: 09:26 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 22 October 2020
Archant
A TikTok video of a US airwoman revealing her first posting has gone viral after capturing her reaction to the news she’ll be living in Suffolk.
The video of American servicewoman Jaymilla was shared on Sunday, October 19, after she recorded herself and friends at the San Antonio airbase in Texas.
The footage has since been watched over 3.7 million times on the platform TikTok.
Jaymilla and her friends crowd round her computer screen to read where her first posting will be – and all look thoroughly confused when they see it’s Mildenhall in Suffolk.
After a couple of seconds of wide-eyed incredulity, one of the group asks: “Where the heck is that?”
You may also want to watch:
Jaymilla reads “UK” and her friends excitedly tell her she’s going to be posted in Europe, exclaiming “that’s so cool” while the group cheer and congratulate her.
The airwoman then rereads Mildenhall and asks again “where ... is that?”, to which a friend replies “it’s somewhere really nice”.
Jaymilla was clearly thrilled to be posted to Europe and Suffolk County Council tweeted a welcome message in response.
It said: “(There is a little bad language in this TikTok, but her joy was still worth sharing) - Welcome to Suffolk Jaymilla! - We hope you enjoy your posting here at @RAFMildenhall, we’re happy to be your home away from home! #WelcomeToSuffolk #LoveSuffolk”
RAF Mildenhall have since shared stories from other Americans posted at the Suffolk base, saying why they love living in the county in response to the viral video.
The site is home to over 12,000 British and American nationals.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.