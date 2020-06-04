E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Concern over video court hearings becoming norm after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:57 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 04 June 2020

Family law group Resolution said it was deeply concerned about the prospect of cuts to face-to-face court provision based on the idea video hearings had worked in lockdown Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Family law group Resolution said it was deeply concerned about the prospect of cuts to face-to-face court provision based on the idea video hearings had worked in lockdown Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

zimmytws

Fears have been raised over virtual court hearings becoming standard practice following their use during lockdown.

Family law practitioners warned against adopting the system as the de facto format after the lifting of restrictions on movement.

Lawyers fear further cuts to physical courts based on the idea video hearings proved effective.

The government has closed more than 160 court buildings since 2010.

People in the St Edmundsbury area now face the second longest journey to their nearest court following the closure of Bury St Edmunds Magistrates’ Court in 2016, according to BBC analysis of House of Commons data on the average distances travelled.

Before the pandemic, family law group Resolution said members reported problems with vulnerable people accessing courts and that it was “deeply concerned” about the prospect of further cuts to face-to-face court provision based on the idea video hearings had worked in lockdown.

Suffolk Magistrates’ Court, in Ipswich, was one of the priority court buildings to remain open for essential face-to-face hearings.

Child custody cases were among those being decided remotely due to emergency measures.

HM Courts and Tribunals Service said any technology introduced to assist the wider justice system would be properly evaluated and that it was listening to feedback to understand the experience of users.

A spokesman added: “We continue to work closely with the judiciary to use technology and keep the justice system running during this pandemic.

“Judges will consider the best way for a hearing to take place, taking into account the needs of those participating.”

Edward Cooke, a committee member of Resolution, said court provision delivered by video or phone would never be an adequate substitute to face-to-face contact, adding: “It is vital that judges, social workers and other family justice professionals can see people to make finely balanced decisions that fundamentally affect children and families.”

Mary Marvel, of legal guidance website Advicenow, said she was concerned about an ongoing ‘push towards online courts’, adding: “I think, unfortunately, for the most vulnerable people in our society, [remote court] poses another huge barrier, and when you’re thinking about cases in magistrates court, that might affect your liberty.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenage girl attacked with machete and police officers hurt in Stowmarket

Police allegedly searching a house after an incident near NRG Fitness. PICTURE: Hermione Way

‘Like living in a movie’ - neighbours react after major police incident

Police attended an incident in Stowmarket last night. PICTURE: Hermione Way

Goodwill gesture or safety hazard? Rainbow-painted bridge to be restored to original colour

The Shingle Street bridge was painted in various colours Picture: SUPPLIED BY HOLLESLEY PC

Classic West End musical gets a date to razzle dazzle at Ipswich Regent

A scene from Chicago The Musical Photo: Tristram Kenton

Five men arrested on drug dealing offences following house searches

Police searched a number of addresses in Clacton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24