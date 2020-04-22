E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Revamped website gives rail travellers a taste of Suffolk line in lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:30 22 April 2020

The website focuses on services from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The website focuses on services from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Most people might be unable to take a trip on a train at present – but a new website does give frustrated travellers the chance to get a taste of the East Suffolk lines from the comfort of their own home.

The East Suffolk Lines website gives rail uses a taste of the area while they cannot use the trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIAThe East Suffolk Lines website gives rail uses a taste of the area while they cannot use the trains. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA

The East Suffolk Community Rail Partnership, working with Greater Anglia, has launched an updated website which includes tours of the lines from Ipswich to Lowestoft and Felixstowe.

The website can now be viewed across different devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones for the first time.

Aaron Taffera, Chair of the East Suffolk Lines Community Rail Partnership said: “While it is impossible for people to get out and explore because of the current situation, you can still enjoy the beauty of the area from the website, and maybe think about planning a trip in the future when it is safe to travel again.”

He added: “I’m pleased with the look and feel of the new website and will continue to work on updating and improving it so that when Suffolk is ready to welcome visitors again in the future, we will hopefully be able to inspire them to come by rail.”

At present Greater Anglia is running a reduced timetable of services which can only be used by essential workers to get too and from their work. The number of people using trains in the region – and across the country as a whole – has fallen by about 95%.

But the company’s fleet of new trains is now working more reliably and it is preparing for the day when restrictions are eased and more people are able to use all its services for both work and leisure trips – and it is working to maintain contact with people who use the railway regularly in more normal times.

Alan Neville, Greater Anglia’s Customer and Community Engagement Manager, said “At the moment we are running a reduced rail service to enable essential workers to travel to and from work.

“Our rural branch lines are a vital part of that link and we are pleased to support the Community Rail Partnership with funding that enables them to build links between the railway and the community it serves.

“The new website helps to provide useful information during this time and also stands the lines in good stead for the future when tourism and travel will be possible again.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Stunning trail of satellites spotted over Suffolk – and your chance to see them tonight

The low orbiting satellites, which passed by around 9.30pm and were expected to travel back at 11pm. Picture: JOHN FITCH

Did you see the sky light up tonight?

The Lyrid meteor shower was briefly visible from earth (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Retailer rewards staff with extra week’s pay for their efforts during coronavirus lockdown

Central England Co-op staff are celebrating a pay boost Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Police called after abuse to National Trust staff on Suffolk countryside

Sutton Hoo Picture: NATIONAL TRUST IMAGES/JUSTIN MINNS

Restaurant and bar plans for seaside town refused

The restaurant would take the place of Heritage Hideaways in Southwold, which closed last year Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Teenager arrested on suspicion of murder after death of ‘lovable’ motorcyclist

Kerrin Repman died after being hit by a car in Dovercourt, near Harwich, last week. PICTURE: Esssex Police

Flat could be created above historic town centre store

Plans have been lodged to create a two-storey, two-bedroom flat above the Grade II-listed Mumfords shop in High Street, Southwold. Picture: Google Images

Revamped website gives rail travellers a taste of Suffolk line in lockdown

The website focuses on services from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Lowestoft. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Do you appreciate your postie? Join the ‘thumbs-up’ campaign to show them

Postmen have been going above and beyond during the coronavirus crisis and now people have an opportunity to show them their appreciation. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blitz spirit is back as schools and colleges do their ‘bit to help’

Gary Silkstone, Hannah McKay, Esme Peters, Suzanne McKay and Nick Nelson from Colchester Institute's hand sanitiser production team Picture: COLCHESTER INSTITUTE
Drive 24