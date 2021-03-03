Are your children taking part in World Book Day virtual fun?
- Credit: Kirsty Westaway
Are your children all set to celebrate World Book Day in lockdown?
The popular annual celebration of reading, which this year falls on Thursday, March 4, usually sees many children turning up to school in colourful costumes inspired by their favourite characters.
This year it's all very different because of Covid-19 lockdown, but many youngsters are still marking the occasion.
Some exciting virtual activities are taking place, with West End stars bringing books to life for pupils at Leiston Primary School.
Pupils at Tollgate Primary School in Bury St Edmunds have also started the celebrations early with a virtual storytelling event organised by David Wilson Homes, hosted on Zoom by award-winning storyteller Amy Douglas.
Amy, a member of the Society for Storytelling, spent a morning telling stories to pupils and created a tailored experience for each Year 2, 3 and 4 class.
Hannah Brookman, headteacher at Tollgate Primary, said: “It was a fun morning for all of the pupils involved and it was great to see them engaged in Amy’s stories. We would like to thank David Wilson Homes for inviting us to take part in the fantastic event."
Are your children getting dressed up, or taking part in other book-related activities?
For a chance to be in our gallery, send your photos to newsroom@archant.co.uk, with your child's name and the character they are portraying.
