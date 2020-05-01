E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘We aim to light up Moreton Hall with our new school’ - ambitions revealed for prep school

PUBLISHED: 22:30 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:33 01 May 2020

Moreton Hall Preparatory School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Moreton Hall Preparatory School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Former pupils, past and present teachers and parents have rallied together to salvage a school that is set to close for good at the end of the summer term.

Moreton Hall Preparatory School in Bury St Edmunds is “unsustainable,” its bosses have said, adding coronavirus had “unravelled plans for future growth”.

MORE: Prep school to close for good after coronavirus ‘unravels plans for growth’

But a core group of former pupils and past and current teachers and parents are now working to “make something new out of the ashes of the Covid-19 crisis” - and one of the ambitions is to turn it into a free school.

The Moreton Hall 2.0 team, as they call themselves, was established in response to the “devastating” news about the impending closure.

Rory Watts, past pupil of Moreton Hall Prep and founder of the Moreton Hall 2.0 team, said: “One of the ambitious plans is to make the school into a free school servicing the Moreton Hall area with some great plans with regard to eco-friendly ventures and projects taking place in the Easter and summer holidays which focus on health, wellbeing, creativity and arts and community projects which include filmmaking and language schools.

You may also want to watch:

“Mostly, we hope that the people of Bury St Edmunds will join us in supporting this wonderful school which can now be opened up for everyone to enjoy and which can nurture generations of children to come after us.

“The ethos of the school was that education is the lighting of a fire not the filling of a pail and we aim to light up Moreton Hall with our new school.”

The current Moreton Hall school, which is fee paying and situated in Mount Road, was established after the ravages of the second world war in 1948.

A parent, whose daughter attended the school until three years ago, said: “The types of parents who choose to send their children to Moreton Hall are those who value a great education. They are not looking for a return on investment. Just happy, well-educated children who can go forth into the world and achieve their best for the benefit of society.”

The Moreton Hall 2.0 team put together a brochure of their ideas for headmistress Lorna Wakerell and the governors to consider at the board meeting on April 27.

The group have also launched a crowdfunding page with a target of £20,000 to maintain the building and open its doors to the public “whilst we work on winning government funding to start providing free educational services to the children of local families”.

For more information see here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Most Read

Coronavirus: Suffolk list of ‘extremely vulnerable’ told not to go outside rises to 18k

Members of the public wear face masks in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Massive police response at ongoing incident

Emergency services have been pictured in Mildenhall, where they attended an incident. Picture: MEGHAN ELISABETH-HOLLY STAFFORD

Suffolk student becomes first to ‘Beat The Chasers’ and win £25k on new show

Alex Wilson, a student paramedic from Suffolk, is the first person on the new ITV quiz show to beat the chasers. Picture: ITV Plc

Man told to stop playing music for neighbours after complaints

The Halesworth man has been asked to stop playing music by East Suffolk Council Picture: MIKE PAGE

Farm flooded with applications from UK workers wanting to pick fruit

Rows of strawberries at Place UK at Tunstead, which has seen record numbers of UK applicants to pick them Picture: WENDY WILLIS-BEST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Keyworker ‘living in fear’ after three late-night arson attacks outside flats

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to three fires in the space of two days at the flats in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Five more coronavirus-related deaths reported in Suffolk and north Essex

People in masks walk through Ipswich town centre on market day Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We aim to light up Moreton Hall with our new school’ - ambitions revealed for prep school

Moreton Hall Preparatory School Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police search for masked thieves in Land Rover following west Suffolk incidents

Suffolk police is appealing for information after a Land Rover was linked to two incidents in west Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which areas of Suffolk have seen the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths?

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics have revealed which parts of Suffolk have the highest coronavirus-related death rate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24