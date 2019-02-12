Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Visitors enjoy immersive lunar experience 50 years since first man on the moon

PUBLISHED: 19:30 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:45 23 February 2019

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

Half a century since Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, visitors to a Bury St Edmunds exhibition got to enjoy a surreal close-up lunar experience.

Artist Luke Jerram’s huge moon, which was created using detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, was installed at The Apex in Bury for five days.

With a scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the seven-metre spherical sculpture equates to five kilometers of the moon’s surface, and the touring artwork was enjoyed by hundreds of visitors.

The lunar experience also featured a surround sound composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winner Dan Jones.

Visitors to the exhibition on Friday also got to enjoy a ‘Gong Bath’ underneath the moon - a chance to lie down and be immersed in the sound of gongs and other instruments.

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Over the centuries, the moon has been interpreted as a god and as a planet, been used as a timekeeper, calendar and to aid night time navigation, and inspired artists, poets, scientists, writers and musicians the world over.

UK artist Jerram was inspired when living in Bristol, he noticed the huge tidal variation as he cycled over the Avon Cut each day.

From Bury St Edmunds, the touring artwork will visit worldwide locations including the USA, Australia, France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The moon exhibition was unveiled at the Bury Festival launch on Monday at The Apex.

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture at St Edmundsbury Borough Council, tweeted: “Launching the festival is a highlight in my calendar and this year under the moon!”

The exhibition, which ended today, was part of the 2019 Suffolk Science Festival, run by Kinetic Science.

The festival has seen a variety of events across half-term week, including an interactive talk from Professor Robert Winston, a pop-up planetarium, and robotics workshops.

The festival concludes tomorrow with a family friendly science show at The Apex featuring BBC celebrity astronomer and scientist Mark Thompson.

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend. Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The show begins at 3.30pm, with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £8 for children.

For more information, visit www.theapex.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Second flypast over East Anglia will honour Mi Amigo crash victims

The crew of B-17 Flying Fortress nicknamed

Family business behind The Hadleigh Ram and Long Melford Swan calls in administrators

Andrew Macmillan with his children, Oliver, Lorna and Iain, who ran Stuart Inns Picture: STUART INNS

Paul Hurst reflects on Town transfer dealings, Dozzell criticism and working with Doig again

Paul Hurst was in charge of Ipswich Town for just 149 days. Photo: Steve Waller

Flypasts to celebrate Tornado begin as plane is retired after nearly 40 years

A RAF Tornado from II (AC) Squadron, RAF Marham, flies over the Shard skyscraper building in London during Her Majesty the Queen's 2013 Birthday Flypast over London. This image was a winner in the Royal Air Force's Photographic Competition 2013.

Most Read

‘We feel she’s been sent there to die’ - parents’ battle for anorexic girl’s life

Claire and John Cunningham have they said they feel they are fighting to save their daughter Kirsten's life. Pictured, Kirsten Cunningham and her parents, on holiday in 2012. Photo: Supplied by the Cunningham family

City’s first ‘rage room’ allows people to let off steam by destroying things

The rage room will be located within a former gospel hall on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Police investigate stabbing in west Norfolk

Police at the scene of the incident in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Mum-of-three ‘upset’ after mistake left her believing she was days away from new council house

Hayley Rice with her three children. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘I will always remember his smile’: Mother’s grief after death of son, 21

Oliver Mingay, who grew up in Oulton Broad, was killed by a combination of pneumonia and a drug overdose in his girlfriend’s Lowestoft flat on September 10: Picture: Contributed by Mingay family

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk residents pack out Theberton church to have their say on Sizewell C

Theberton church was full for the meeting called to discuss Sizewell C plans. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Developers proposing 30 new homes for Melton’s Woods Lane

Pelham Structures have already held one consultation day at the Burness Parish Rooms Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Where will roadworks and diversions be in Suffolk and north Essex this week?

Find out where Highways England are planning roadworks next week Picture: PAUL GEATER

Visitors enjoy immersive lunar experience 50 years since first man on the moon

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Cash to help with Brexit impact on ports and airports across region

Britain's busiest container port, Felixstowe Picture: MIKE PAGE / COURTESY OF THE PORT OF FELIXSTOWE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists