Visitors enjoy immersive lunar experience 50 years since first man on the moon

The Apex in Bury St Edmunds had its own special moon over the weekend Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Half a century since Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon, visitors to a Bury St Edmunds exhibition got to enjoy a surreal close-up lunar experience.

Artist Luke Jerram’s huge moon, which was created using detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, was installed at The Apex in Bury for five days.

With a scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the seven-metre spherical sculpture equates to five kilometers of the moon’s surface, and the touring artwork was enjoyed by hundreds of visitors.

The lunar experience also featured a surround sound composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winner Dan Jones.

Visitors to the exhibition on Friday also got to enjoy a ‘Gong Bath’ underneath the moon - a chance to lie down and be immersed in the sound of gongs and other instruments.

Over the centuries, the moon has been interpreted as a god and as a planet, been used as a timekeeper, calendar and to aid night time navigation, and inspired artists, poets, scientists, writers and musicians the world over.

UK artist Jerram was inspired when living in Bristol, he noticed the huge tidal variation as he cycled over the Avon Cut each day.

From Bury St Edmunds, the touring artwork will visit worldwide locations including the USA, Australia, France, Germany and the Czech Republic.

The moon exhibition was unveiled at the Bury Festival launch on Monday at The Apex.

Joanna Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture at St Edmundsbury Borough Council, tweeted: “Launching the festival is a highlight in my calendar and this year under the moon!”

The exhibition, which ended today, was part of the 2019 Suffolk Science Festival, run by Kinetic Science.

The festival has seen a variety of events across half-term week, including an interactive talk from Professor Robert Winston, a pop-up planetarium, and robotics workshops.

The festival concludes tomorrow with a family friendly science show at The Apex featuring BBC celebrity astronomer and scientist Mark Thompson.

The show begins at 3.30pm, with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £8 for children.

For more information, visit www.theapex.co.uk