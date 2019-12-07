Video

Were you at Lavenham Christmas Fair?

Lavenham Christmas Fair from the Guildhall Picture: MARK LANGFORD Archant

Festive crafts and foods were on offer as Lavenham Christmas Fair got off to a flying - if soggy - start.

Lavenham tour guides Claire Partner, left, and Barbara Butler in Victorian costume for the fair Picture: MARK LANGFORD Lavenham tour guides Claire Partner, left, and Barbara Butler in Victorian costume for the fair Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The weekend fair opened on Friday night in heavy rain, but organisers said despite this visitors were undeterred and they were expecting a healthy turnout over the weekend.

Fair spokesman Lesley Thompson said: "We were hit by the rain as soon as we opened which saw some frantic moving of the musicians indoors, but other than that it has been going very well indeed."

Twin sisters Libby and Flick Morris, aged nine, from Saxmundham, enjoyed some festive face painting Picture: MARK LANGFORD Twin sisters Libby and Flick Morris, aged nine, from Saxmundham, enjoyed some festive face painting Picture: MARK LANGFORD

This year's fair has more than 50 stalls in the centre of the picturesque village, and traders said business was booming.

Claire Humphreys of hedgerow gift stall Hedrose said: "We've done really well, even on Friday night when the weather was terrible."

Ukelele band D'Ukes entertain the crowd Picture: MARK LANGFORD Ukelele band D'Ukes entertain the crowd Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Christmas pudding seller Jacky Short of Puddings-4-Christmas said: "So many people this year have been returning customers and I've been coming here for five years now,"

"It's such a lovely event, it's a wonderful atmosphere and it just gets better and better."

Chris Churchard of A.R. Heeks & Son was out and about handing out samples from the deli counter Picture: MARK LANGFORD Chris Churchard of A.R. Heeks & Son was out and about handing out samples from the deli counter Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Barbara Richardson, with daughter Diana, aged five, enjoy the fair Picture: MARK LANGFORD Barbara Richardson, with daughter Diana, aged five, enjoy the fair Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Jacky Short, left, and Jane Cawte-Franklin of Puddings-4-Christmas Picture: MARK LANGFORD Jacky Short, left, and Jane Cawte-Franklin of Puddings-4-Christmas Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Festive hotdogs fromTom Sore and Carmen Billings of A La Cart Picture: MARK LANGFORD Festive hotdogs fromTom Sore and Carmen Billings of A La Cart Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Denize Humphries, left and Claire Humphreys of Hedrose Picture: MARK LANGFORD Denize Humphries, left and Claire Humphreys of Hedrose Picture: MARK LANGFORD

A visit to Santa's grotto for three-year-old Rupert Rushbrook from Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD A visit to Santa's grotto for three-year-old Rupert Rushbrook from Stowmarket Picture: MARK LANGFORD

Thousands of people turned up to Lavenham over the weekend to enjoy the Christmas Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Thousands of people turned up to Lavenham over the weekend to enjoy the Christmas Market. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

There were stalls for everyone, from sweets and cheeses to jewellery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa There were stalls for everyone, from sweets and cheeses to jewellery. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

They also had a traditional merry go round and fun fair. Picture: Victoria Pertusa They also had a traditional merry go round and fun fair. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

