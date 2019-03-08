Sunshine and Showers

Seaside fun in Bury St Edmunds at annual Whitsun Fayre

PUBLISHED: 16:43 26 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 26 May 2019

'The beach' proved popular with families at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

All the fun of the seaside was to be found inland at Bury St Edmunds as the town held its Whitsun fayre.

A beach in Bury St Edmunds as part of the Whitsun Fayre in the Suffolk market town. Picture: Neil DidsburyA beach in Bury St Edmunds as part of the Whitsun Fayre in the Suffolk market town. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors of all ages enjoyed playing on the golden sand of the beach outside Moyse's Hall Museum in the Buttermarket, one of the highlights of the popular two day fayre which is open on Sunday May 26 and Bank Holiday Monday May 27 between 11am and 4pm.

Other seaside attractions included a Punch and Judy Show and a Captain Jack Sparrow look-alike.

But there was also plenty for landlubbers to enjoy, including stalls selling fresh food, craftware, plants and flowers, plus fairground rides and street entertainment.

Despite an outbreak of drizzle in the afternoon, visitors were out in force and determined to enjoy what was on offer.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district, said: "It's gone really well. The beach, the farm and the craft fair have all proved very popular.

"The whole event is perfect for the family as there really is something for all ages, it's a great day out so come and have a look."

Now in its 22nd year, the fayre started life as a flower and plant sale but has grown in recent years, with Our Bury St Edmunds running it since 2012.

Louis Glover, two from Sudbury enjoyed meeting the animals at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil DidsburyLouis Glover, two from Sudbury enjoyed meeting the animals at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Admission to the event is free. For more information visit the Our Bury St Edmunds website.

‘Barcelona’ shirt is back... and this time Ipswich Town should wear it more – Everything you need to know about new kits for 2019/20

Andre Dozzell models Ipswich Town's new away kit for 2019/20. Photo: Tom Archer / N�v� Studio

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

‘We will make good what’s happened ‘ - company boss after chemical spill

The scene of the chemical leak from the Cornelius Specialties plant in Rookwood Way, Haverhill Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

Woodbridge School headteacher resigns after less than a year

Dr Richard Robson has left his role at Woodbridge School Picture: WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

There’s more to Aldeburgh Festival than music as alternative 2019 programme unveiled

Alice Zawadzki will be performing at The Pumphouse in Aldeburgh as part of an alternative Aldeburgh Festival programme Photo:Stephen Jay

Truth is stranger than fiction: Hollywood’s greatest bio-pics

Tom Hulce in Amadeus one of the greatest bio-pics ever made. Photo: Warner Bros

Pop Chorus to return to Latitude Festival - with 80 singers on stage

Pop Chorus' performance at Latitude last year was hailed as one of the highlights of the festival Picture: SARA BOWREY

Has the bedtime story lost its place in the digital world?

Do you still read your child a bedtime story? Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019
