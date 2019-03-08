Seaside fun in Bury St Edmunds at annual Whitsun Fayre

'The beach' proved popular with families at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

All the fun of the seaside was to be found inland at Bury St Edmunds as the town held its Whitsun fayre.

A beach in Bury St Edmunds as part of the Whitsun Fayre in the Suffolk market town. Picture: Neil Didsbury A beach in Bury St Edmunds as part of the Whitsun Fayre in the Suffolk market town. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Visitors of all ages enjoyed playing on the golden sand of the beach outside Moyse's Hall Museum in the Buttermarket, one of the highlights of the popular two day fayre which is open on Sunday May 26 and Bank Holiday Monday May 27 between 11am and 4pm.

Other seaside attractions included a Punch and Judy Show and a Captain Jack Sparrow look-alike.

But there was also plenty for landlubbers to enjoy, including stalls selling fresh food, craftware, plants and flowers, plus fairground rides and street entertainment.

Despite an outbreak of drizzle in the afternoon, visitors were out in force and determined to enjoy what was on offer.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district, said: "It's gone really well. The beach, the farm and the craft fair have all proved very popular.

"The whole event is perfect for the family as there really is something for all ages, it's a great day out so come and have a look."

Now in its 22nd year, the fayre started life as a flower and plant sale but has grown in recent years, with Our Bury St Edmunds running it since 2012.

Louis Glover, two from Sudbury enjoyed meeting the animals at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury Louis Glover, two from Sudbury enjoyed meeting the animals at the Whitsun Fayre in Bury St Edmunds over the bank holiday weekend. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Admission to the event is free. For more information visit the Our Bury St Edmunds website.