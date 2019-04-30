Partly Cloudy

Soapbox racers helped secure vital machine for hospital

30 April, 2019 - 08:26
Staff from F7 and Sealeys at West Suffolk Hospital with the ECG machine Picture: MY WISH CHARITY

Soapbox racers have helped secure a vital piece of equipment for the acute medical unit at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

An ECG machine is now being used on the F7 ward at the town hospital thanks to the efforts of Bury-based tool company Sealeys, who raised £1,035 from their participation in the My WiSH Soapbox Race on September 1 last year.

The money has now been handed over to the charity to help purchase the ECG, which cost a total of £6,000.

Teams are now lining up to take place in this year's race, which takes place down Mount Road on Saturday, August 31, with money raised going to support the charity's Butterfly Appeal to help further enhance end-of-life care at the hospital.

Malcolm Mclanachan, service engineer at Sealeys, said he heard of the appeal for the ECG through his wife Kate – who is a sister on F7.

He said: “We will be back again at the soapbox challenge when we hope to defend our crown of being the best soapbox, and we're hoping there is going to be a few more teams taking part this time round and we are all looking forward to taking part again.”

Claire Starie, the ward manager on F7, said along with the money from Sealeys, funds raised from a My WiSH Charity abseil down the ArcelorMittal Orbit on the Olympic Park in London helped to start the fundraising for the machine.

She said: “Most of the people who work on the ward took part along with supporters which helped us to start off the fundraising for the ECG which is very vital for the ward.

“A lot of the patients that come into the ward are either new additions or are admitted with cardiac problems or have a history of it and the ECG machine is vital to keep check on them.”

Sally Daniels, appeal manager, said: “The soapbox challenge last year was just amazing and raised around £8,000 to help us enhance care at West Suffolk Hospital.

“Helping ward F7 complete their fundraising was just fantastic and we can't thank Sealeys enough. We hope more teams will join us this year, it's going to be great fun and just look at the difference they can make to our patients.”

