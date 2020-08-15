E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

WATCH: Suffolk commemorates VJ Day and pays tribute to veterans

PUBLISHED: 15:16 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 15 August 2020

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2020

Villages and towns in Suffolk have today been marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day – when World War Two ended with Japan’s surrender.

The band playing in Christchurch Park for VJ Day. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECTThe band playing in Christchurch Park for VJ Day. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

Suffolk fell silent at 11am this morning as part of a remembrance service to pay tribute to those who fought in the Far East during the Second World War.

At St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds, a gathering of 65 people assembled to pay their respects in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In attendance was the organiser of the service, Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, and Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk.

They were joined by the Vice-Lord, Robers and Teresa Rous, representatives from the county’s armed services, veterans from the Royal Air Force Association, The British Legion, the Australian High Commission, Suffolk civic dignitaries, Far East Associations and Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore.

Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, representing the Commonwealth and Allied Forces, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, representing the Commonwealth and Allied Forces, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elsewhere in Suffolk, soldiers were remembered in Needham Market, Capel St Mary and at Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

The Ipswich Branch of the Royal British Legion held a small spoken service in memory of the 500 men and women lost.

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

99 Ipswich men perished in Japanese POW camps with a further 22 who died fighting in the Far East.

Although VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still fighting in the Far East.

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

VJ Day marked both the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War.

In Suffolk, the bravery of its soldiers will be remembered today, as will the terrible price they paid.

Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYLt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Did you commemorate VJ Day this morning? Share your pictures with us here to feature in our gallery.

The standards are lowered as the Last Post is played at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe standards are lowered as the Last Post is played at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, out after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, out after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECTA short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

A short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECTA short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

VJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECTVJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

VJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECTVJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Very Rev Joseph Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury speaks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Very Rev Joseph Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury speaks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, bows her head after laying a wreath at the cenotaph at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, bows her head after laying a wreath at the cenotaph at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Social distancing, a one way system in the aisle, and everyone wearing masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYSocial distancing, a one way system in the aisle, and everyone wearing masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, to her seat at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, to her seat at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Suffolk Regiment insignia above the Royal Anglian Regiment chapel at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Suffolk Regiment insignia above the Royal Anglian Regiment chapel at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The regimental chapel of the Royal Anglian Regiment, laid up with the colours of the Suffolk Regiment at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe regimental chapel of the Royal Anglian Regiment, laid up with the colours of the Suffolk Regiment at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

(L to R) Councillor Steve Philips, Mayor of Needham Market, Jim Darrah Chairman of NM Branch of the Royal British Legion and Standard Bearer and Past Chairman Peter Down. All three have served in the Armed Forces: Steve in the Royal Engineers, Jim in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, then Royal Army Physical Training Corps and Peter in the Royal Navy. Picture: PETER DOWNES(L to R) Councillor Steve Philips, Mayor of Needham Market, Jim Darrah Chairman of NM Branch of the Royal British Legion and Standard Bearer and Past Chairman Peter Down. All three have served in the Armed Forces: Steve in the Royal Engineers, Jim in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, then Royal Army Physical Training Corps and Peter in the Royal Navy. Picture: PETER DOWNES

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ann Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAnn Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ann Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYAnn Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD
$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Most Read

‘Never seen a fire like it’ – 13 engines tackle huge blaze involving hazardous materials

Thirteen crews have been sent to the scene Picture: SIMON CUSWORTH

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Windows shook’ and shrapnel soared through street in huge explosion

Police are still present at Wignall Street in Lawford following the explosion last night Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Man arrested after explosion from ‘homemade device’ rocks village

Bomb disposal experts are still working at the scene in Lawford Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Red Arrows to soar over Suffolk in VJ Day 2020 flypast

The Red Arrows are set to fly over parts of Suffolk today Picture: KEVIN WOOD

School reveals 33 students to appeal A-level downgrades

Ipswich High school have had a great year for A-level results, in their first year welcoming boys to the sixth form Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Wetherspoon gets go-ahead for new town centre pub

The view from Great Eastern Square - how Felixstowe's new Wetherspoon pub will look Picture: JD WETHERSPOON/KDPA