Gallery

WATCH: Suffolk commemorates VJ Day and pays tribute to veterans

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Villages and towns in Suffolk have today been marking the 75th anniversary of VJ Day – when World War Two ended with Japan’s surrender.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The band playing in Christchurch Park for VJ Day. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT The band playing in Christchurch Park for VJ Day. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

Suffolk fell silent at 11am this morning as part of a remembrance service to pay tribute to those who fought in the Far East during the Second World War.

At St Mary’s Church in Bury St Edmunds, a gathering of 65 people assembled to pay their respects in line with coronavirus restrictions.

Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In attendance was the organiser of the service, Lady Clare, Countess of Euston, and Lord-Lieutenant of Suffolk.

They were joined by the Vice-Lord, Robers and Teresa Rous, representatives from the county’s armed services, veterans from the Royal Air Force Association, The British Legion, the Australian High Commission, Suffolk civic dignitaries, Far East Associations and Suffolk’s police and crime commissioner, Tim Passmore.

Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, representing the Commonwealth and Allied Forces, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, representing the Commonwealth and Allied Forces, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elsewhere in Suffolk, soldiers were remembered in Needham Market, Capel St Mary and at Christchurch Park in Ipswich.

The Ipswich Branch of the Royal British Legion held a small spoken service in memory of the 500 men and women lost.

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

99 Ipswich men perished in Japanese POW camps with a further 22 who died fighting in the Far East.

Although VE Day marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still fighting in the Far East.

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

VJ Day marked both the surrender of Japan and the end of the Second World War.

In Suffolk, the bravery of its soldiers will be remembered today, as will the terrible price they paid.

Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, left, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, and Major General (retired) John Sutherell, lay wreaths at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Did you commemorate VJ Day this morning? Share your pictures with us here to feature in our gallery.

The standards are lowered as the Last Post is played at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The standards are lowered as the Last Post is played at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, out after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, out after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT A short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

A short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT A short service was held at Christchurch Park in Ipswich for the VJ Day commemorations. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

VJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT VJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

VJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT VJ Day commemorations in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: IPSWICH WAR MEMORIAL PROJECT

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, with Major General (retired) John Sutherell, left, and Lt Col Lachlan Sinclair, assistant army advisor, Australian High Commission, after the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Very Rev Joseph Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury speaks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Very Rev Joseph Hawes, Dean of St Edmundsbury speaks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, bows her head after laying a wreath at the cenotaph at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, bows her head after laying a wreath at the cenotaph at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Social distancing, a one way system in the aisle, and everyone wearing masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Social distancing, a one way system in the aisle, and everyone wearing masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, to her seat at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Rev Simon Harvey leads the Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, to her seat at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk, Clare, the Countess of Euston, at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Suffolk Regiment insignia above the Royal Anglian Regiment chapel at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Suffolk Regiment insignia above the Royal Anglian Regiment chapel at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The regimental chapel of the Royal Anglian Regiment, laid up with the colours of the Suffolk Regiment at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The regimental chapel of the Royal Anglian Regiment, laid up with the colours of the Suffolk Regiment at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

(L to R) Councillor Steve Philips, Mayor of Needham Market, Jim Darrah Chairman of NM Branch of the Royal British Legion and Standard Bearer and Past Chairman Peter Down. All three have served in the Armed Forces: Steve in the Royal Engineers, Jim in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, then Royal Army Physical Training Corps and Peter in the Royal Navy. Picture: PETER DOWNES (L to R) Councillor Steve Philips, Mayor of Needham Market, Jim Darrah Chairman of NM Branch of the Royal British Legion and Standard Bearer and Past Chairman Peter Down. All three have served in the Armed Forces: Steve in the Royal Engineers, Jim in the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, then Royal Army Physical Training Corps and Peter in the Royal Navy. Picture: PETER DOWNES

The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Rev Simon Harvey leads the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ann Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ann Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The congregation all wearing face masks at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ann Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Ann Howard at the County of Suffolk VJ Service of Remembrance at St Mary's Church, Bury St Edmunds, remembering her father, Rev Alfred Cooke, who served in the Northants Regiment in Burma. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY