Video

Rural Coffee Caravan celebrates winning award from the Queen

The Rural Coffee Caravan has been given a Queen's Award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A project to help combat loneliness has been presented with a prestigious award.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ann Osborn and Sally Fogden are thrilled with the Queen's Award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Ann Osborn and Sally Fogden are thrilled with the Queen's Award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Rural Coffee Caravan Information Project has been presented with a Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. The award recognises local groups which meet needs for people living in the community.

The project addresses loneliness and isolation in rural Suffolk by providing a social space for residents with its mobile cafes and has been doing so for 16 years.

You may also want to watch:

The cafe travels around the county, making as many as 222 visits in a typical year.

The Rural Coffee Caravan has been given a Queen's Award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN The Rural Coffee Caravan has been given a Queen's Award Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Director of the project Ann Osborn said: "We've had to keep it a secret for six weeks and it was so exciting when we knew.

"It means a great deal. It's a really special occasion.

"I'm not sure when we started this 16 years ago that this would happen.

"To be able to reward our wonderful volunteers with such a prestigious honour is almost overwhelming really."