Rural Coffee Caravan celebrates winning award from the Queen
PUBLISHED: 07:30 05 June 2019
Archant
A project to help combat loneliness has been presented with a prestigious award.
The Rural Coffee Caravan Information Project has been presented with a Queen's Award for Voluntary Service. The award recognises local groups which meet needs for people living in the community.
The project addresses loneliness and isolation in rural Suffolk by providing a social space for residents with its mobile cafes and has been doing so for 16 years.
You may also want to watch:
The cafe travels around the county, making as many as 222 visits in a typical year.
Director of the project Ann Osborn said: "We've had to keep it a secret for six weeks and it was so exciting when we knew.
"It means a great deal. It's a really special occasion.
"I'm not sure when we started this 16 years ago that this would happen.
"To be able to reward our wonderful volunteers with such a prestigious honour is almost overwhelming really."