Published: 4:40 PM May 4, 2021

Hundreds of clubs, groups, sports centres, wellbeing, health, meet-ups and community buildings will be given a helping hand via the Suffolk Community Restart initiative.

The Collaborative Communities Board has commissioned Community Action Suffolk (CAS) to manage the support project. It is working in partnership with Suffolk County Council, district and borough councils to help groups and organisations reopen from May 17 under the government roadmap.

Chris Abraham, CEO of CAS, said: “Since March 2020 we have all experienced restrictions to varying degrees, and the devastating impact lockdowns have had on some of our most vulnerable communities is yet to be fully realised.

“The Suffolk Community Restart programme is therefore vital in ensuring we can quickly and successfully get those lifeline groups, events and projects back up and running in a safe way, so that they can resume doing their work in supporting mental and physical health, and increasing social connectivity.”

Organisers of clubs, groups, venues and schemes can apply for grants of between £250 and £2,500, which must be used specifically to help get activities up and running in a Covid-safe way – perhaps for purchasing PPE, creating new signage, or introducing new cleaning regimes.

From May 5, leaders of voluntary-sector and community-based projects can also book on to on-demand training courses, being run in partnership with health and safety specialist, Right Directions.

There will also be community restart officers available to provide information, advice and guidance.

For more details of the grants, workshops and training, visit the Community Action Suffolk website or email vcsesupport@communityactionsuffolk.org.uk