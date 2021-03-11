Thanking WI bakers for supporting the Covid vaccine effort
- Credit: Karen Soons
Bakers from The Women's Institute (WI) have been praised for helping to fuel the Covid vaccination effort by turning out countless tasty snacks.
Horringer and Ickworth WI were nominated for a national WI #ThankYouThursday for using their wealth of baking skills to make cakes, sausage rolls and more for NHS staff and volunteers at local vaccination centres in Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket, Haverhill and Newmarket.
Suffolk county councillor Karen Soons, who represents Horringer and Ickworth and made the nomination, had approached the WI branch to see whether they might be interested in helping out as their pop-up café was closed during lockdown.
To her delight, 18 bakers volunteered, and in an incredibly efficient operation have been making and individually wrapping the goodies each fortnight.
Councillor Soons then stores and arranges for the food to be collected.
She said: "Being given homemade cake during a long and busy shift is like getting a big hug of thanks.
"The community spirt supporting Suffolk’s vaccination effort is inspiring thanks to the amazing NHS staff and volunteers from every part of Suffolk.
"I trained as a vaccinator with the national programme during lockdown two and thought other people might like to help the vaccination effort in another way too. This is when I approached the WI to ask if they might like to help out."
She added: "I don't think people get thanked enough. There's so many people doing stuff behind the scenes."
Councillor Soons freezes the cakes in an earmarked freezer at her home and defrosts batches for volunteers to collect from her on their way to work.
Swan Surgery in Bury St Edmunds and The Mix in Stowmarket are among those vaccination centres receiving the treats.
Wendy Hill, of Horringer and Ickworth WI, said: "It's just so good to do something to help. We will carry on until Karen says she doesn't need it any more."
She said WI member Hilary Morse slices and individually wraps the baked goodies, adding on information about allergens.
Councillor Soons said everyone donates the ingredients to make this happen.