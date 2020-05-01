Volunteers bring spring cheer by delivering plants as gifts

Wendy, one of the recipients, with a plant donated by Woottens of Wenhaston and delivered by Halesworth Volunteer Centre (HVC) Picture: JO LEVERETT Jo Leverett

Volunteers have been bringing spring cheer to people who are self-isolating, by delivering them the gift of a plant.

John, one of the volunteers, with the Halesworth Area Community Trust bus Picture: JO LEVERETT John, one of the volunteers, with the Halesworth Area Community Trust bus Picture: JO LEVERETT

Plant nursery Woottens of Wenhaston donated the plants, and they were delivered by members of Halesworth Volunteer Centre, which is co-ordinating shopping and prescription deliveries to families, elderly and vulnerable people who are self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

One grateful recipient said: “It’s just a little plant, and it seemed to mean so much.” Another said of the HVC service: *It has been a life-saver to me and my husband, and to our friends. What a community!”

The team are supporting more than 350 vulnerable people, and have delivered 100 plants.

Some of the donated plants Picture: JO LEVERETT Some of the donated plants Picture: JO LEVERETT

Luci Skinner and Gillian Morris, the owners of Woottens, are flat out processing orders for their mail order business but wanted to do something more for the community. Luci said: “We can’t volunteer to do shopping as we’re able to socially distance at work and the company has so many orders. This was the best way we could find to do our bit.”

Emma Healey, the Halesworth Volunteer Centre Manager, said: “It was so nice to do a bit more for people, and our team of volunteers were cheered up by this gesture too. We’ve had lots of emails and calls to say thank you.”

HVC is working with partner voluntary organisations, local parishes, and local businesses, including Halesworth Area Community Trust, Boots Pharmacy, Cutlers Hill Surgery and Pharmacy, and Halesworth Co-operative.

If you need support or can help others, contact HVC on 01986 875600 or email covid@halesworthvc.co.uk