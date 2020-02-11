E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Volunteers needed for St Peter's tidy up

PUBLISHED: 15:16 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 11 February 2020

St Peter's church in Sudbury with the statue of Thomas Gainsborough in front. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

St Peter's church in Sudbury with the statue of Thomas Gainsborough in front. Picture: ROSS BENTLEY

Helpers of all ages are being sought to give Sudbury's town centre church a spruce up.

The St Peter's Spring Clean takes place between 10am and 1pm on Saturday February 15, with volunteers needed to lend a hand cleaning and tidying the much-loved building.

Tasks will include dusting and sweeping the windows and alcoves, clearing out behind the scenes and tidying up green spaces around the Grade I-listed former church on Market Hill.

All cleaning products will be provided, and free tea and biscuits will be served all morning.

Chairman of the Friends of St Peter's, Peter Gray, said: "Many hands make light work and hopefully, if we can get enough people together for a morning, we can get St Peter's ready for a busy schedule of events and concerts in 2020."

Organisers aim to get St Peter's looking its best in preparation for a year when it is hoped to obtain major funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, although £20,000 must be raised first.

