Are you able to volunteer your time to dog walk in the Sudbury area?

PUBLISHED: 11:19 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 08 February 2019

Bella the dog is in need of volunteers to walk her Picture: CINNAMON TRUST

A charity that helps the elderly and those who are terminally ill by walking their pets urgently needs volunteers in the Sudbury area.

The Cinnamon Trust needs people to help with walking Bella, a two-year-old Cavapoo, for a resident of Newton.

The national charity said due to illness, injury or just old age pet owners could struggle to look after their four-legged companions.

A spokesman said: “A large number of elderly or ill pet owners become very worried about their ability to care for their pets, feeling that their only option is to rehome them. This is where our national network of dedicated volunteers step in to offer support enabling them to stay together.

“We’ll walk the dog for a housebound owner, we’ll foster pets when owners need hospital care, we’ll fetch the cat food, even clean out the bird cage or litter trays.

“All volunteers help in the ways that are most appropriate to them. Teams take it in turn to visit housebound owners to take the dog for a walk, volunteers foster pets as one of their family when owners face a spell in hospital, they take pets to the vet, even clean out the budgie’s cage or cats litter trays.”

To register or find out more call Sally or Tressa on 01736 758707 or email sallycollins@cinnamon.org.uk or tressaherriott@cinnamon.org.uk

