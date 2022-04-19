Poll
VOTE NOW: Help decide Suffolk's 25 greatest icons
- Credit: Archant
What, or who, are the 25 biggest icons of Suffolk? That's the question we posed to readers, and now we have a shortlist of 50 from which to vote.
This newspaper joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk to make the call ahead of Suffolk Day, which takes place on June 21.
Thanks to everybody who sent their suggestions, which has now been cut to a final shortlist of 50. Voting is open today, and the final 25 - including the overall winner - will be revealed on Suffolk Day.
Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "When you look at a list like this it makes you realise how lucky we are to live in a county like Suffolk. It's no easy task narrowing this down to the top 25, and I'm looking forward to seeing the results."
The shortlist of 50 includes a mix of people, places and landmarks.
BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy said: "This is such a difficult choice and I’m glad we’re giving the public the chance to choose and not judging it ourselves.
"It really does go to show what an amazing a place Suffolk is for it’s landmarks, history and people. I can’t wait to see the results."
Oliver Paul, Suffolk Food Hall director, who helps co-ordinate Suffolk Day, said: "An icon is a person or thing regarded as a representative symbol. Or something that is worthy of veneration! What do you admire most in Suffolk?”
Suffolk's greatest icon - the shortlist of 50:
- Abbey Gardens, Bury St Edmunds
- Adnams beer
- Aspall Cider
- Beach huts on the coast
- Benjamin Britten
- Big blue skies
- Brian from Melton
- Capt Bartholomew Gosnold
- Cardinal Thomas Wolsey
- Christchurch Mansion
- Crooked House, Lavenham
- Ed Sheeran
- Edith Cook, Britain's first female pilot
- Edwin Budding lawnmower
- Elizabeth Garrett Anderson
- Felixstowe dock cranes
- Framlingham Castle
- Grandma statue, Carl Giles
- Greene King Westgate brewery
- Hay Wain by John Constable
- House in the Clouds, Thorpeness
- Hoxne Hoard
- Ipswich Waterfront
- Kersey 'Splash'
- Landguard Fort
- Latitude pink sheep
- Mendlesham mast
- Ness Point
- Newmarket Racecourse
- Old Customs House, Ipswich
- Orwell Bridge
- Portman Road Stadium
- Radar at Bawdsey
- Ransomes Plough
- Scallop by Maggi Hambling on Aldeburgh beach
- Sir Alf Ramsey
- Sir Bobby Robson
- Sizewell B dome
- Snape Maltings
- Southwold lighthouse
- St Edmund
- Sutton Hoo mask
- Suffolk Punch
- Suffolk Trinity - Suffolk Punch, Suffolk Sheep, Red Poll
- Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds
- Thomas Gainsborough
- Warren Hill gallops
- Woodbridge Tide Mill
- Yoxman