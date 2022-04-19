VOTE NOW: Help decide Suffolk's 25 greatest icons

Poll

Who should make the icons of Suffolk top 25? Contenders, clockwise from top left, Sir Bobby Robson, Ipswich Waterfront, Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Suffolk Punch, Ed Sheeran, and the Sutton Hoo mask - Credit: Archant

What, or who, are the 25 biggest icons of Suffolk? That's the question we posed to readers, and now we have a shortlist of 50 from which to vote.

This newspaper joined forces with BBC Radio Suffolk to make the call ahead of Suffolk Day, which takes place on June 21.

Thanks to everybody who sent their suggestions, which has now been cut to a final shortlist of 50. Voting is open today, and the final 25 - including the overall winner - will be revealed on Suffolk Day.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: "When you look at a list like this it makes you realise how lucky we are to live in a county like Suffolk. It's no easy task narrowing this down to the top 25, and I'm looking forward to seeing the results."

The shortlist of 50 includes a mix of people, places and landmarks.

BBC Radio Suffolk breakfast show presenter Mark Murphy said: "This is such a difficult choice and I’m glad we’re giving the public the chance to choose and not judging it ourselves.

"It really does go to show what an amazing a place Suffolk is for it’s landmarks, history and people. I can’t wait to see the results."

Oliver Paul, Suffolk Food Hall director, who helps co-ordinate Suffolk Day, said: "An icon is a person or thing regarded as a representative symbol. Or something that is worthy of veneration! What do you admire most in Suffolk?”

Suffolk's greatest icon - the shortlist of 50: