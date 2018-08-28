Car flips after two car crash on A1065
PUBLISHED: 18:58 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 19:06 19 November 2018
MILDENHALL POLICE
Police are at the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A1065 between Barton Mills and Lakenheath.
Suffolk police were called to the crash, which involves a Lotus and a VW Passat, shortly before 5pm.
The Passat could be seen on its roof by the side of the road after hitting a tree.
One of the drivers has suffered minor injuries and an ambulance crew is in attendance.
Police are currently managing the scene and drivers are being advised to take care whilst travelling through the area.
More to follow.
Comments have been disabled on this article.