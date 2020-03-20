Man suffers cuts to face in pub brawl

Police would like to speak to two men after a man suffered cuts to his face after a mass brawl in a Newmarket pub.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the Waggon and Horses pub in High Street at 7.40pm on Saturday, February 29.

Officers broke up a fight between around 15 people upon arrival before shutting the pub down for the rest of the evening.

A man in his 20s suffered cuts to his face as a result of the altercation.

A 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault at the scene and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police would like identify two people to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mildenhall police, quoting crime reference 37/12891/20.