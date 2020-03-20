E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man suffers cuts to face in pub brawl

PUBLISHED: 14:19 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 20 March 2020

Police would like to speak to these two men Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police would like to speak to these two men Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

Police would like to speak to two men after a man suffered cuts to his face after a mass brawl in a Newmarket pub.

Suffolk Constabulary were called to the Waggon and Horses pub in High Street at 7.40pm on Saturday, February 29.

Officers broke up a fight between around 15 people upon arrival before shutting the pub down for the rest of the evening.

You may also want to watch:

A man in his 20s suffered cuts to his face as a result of the altercation.

A 51-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault at the scene and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police would like identify two people to help them with their enquiries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mildenhall police, quoting crime reference 37/12891/20.

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Most Read

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

Coronavirus: Now 10 confirmed cases in Suffolk

There are now more than 100 cases confirmed in the East of England Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

A new survey says a third of Suffolk business could go bust due to coronavirus

Paul Simon of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce. Picture: Paul Simon

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools are closed on Friday

Suffolk One is only open to a select group of students Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First Light cancelled: Organisers vow festival will return ‘bigger and better in 2021’

A crowded beach at Lowestoft's First Light Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Watch as Town goalkeeper Holy tells fans how he’s coping with life away from football amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy sent a message to the club's fans. Picture: ITFC

Everything Ipswich residents need to know from the council – including bin collections and direct debits

Signs are up on Grafton House stating the closure of the building due to Coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24