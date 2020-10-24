E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Pub landlord and customers charged over disturbance

24 October, 2020 - 06:00
The Waggon and Horses pub, in Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE

A landlord and two pub customers have been charged in connection with a disturbance earlier this year.

Licensee Fraser Thompson appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday, alongside Michael Asker and Alexander Shinn.

Thompson, 52, of Edinburgh Road, Newmarket, denied a charge of affray relating to an incident at the town’s Waggon and Horses pub on February 29.

Asker, 28, of All Saints Road, Newmarket, denied possession of an offensive weapon in a public place namely a bottle of wine and has yet to enter a plea to using threatening words or behaviour.

Shinn, 27, of High Street, Newmarket, also denied possession of an offensive weapon a bottle of wine.

Prosecutor David Bryant said the charges related to the same incident and asked magistrates to send the matter to Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on November 20.

