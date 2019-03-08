Waitrose look to use ANPR cameras to control town centre car park

The Waitrose in Sudbury has submitted plans for changes to its car park.

Waitrose & Partners have sought permission to have two automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras installed at its site in Station Road, Sudbury.

The planning application, which has been lodged with Babergh District Council, is currently pending, however the company has reassured customers that this is just "an option in the future".

The proposals include two ANPR cameras being mounted to two existing lighting columns, with one covering the entrance and another focussed on the exit.

The report submitted to Babergh District Council states: "The site will be a maximum stay of two hours, and as such, no payment terminal will be required."

A Waitrose & Partners spokesman said: "We are not making any changes at this time, however, we have submitted a planning application for an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system to understand if this might be an option in the future to help us improve how we manage the car park."