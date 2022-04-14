News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

'Picturesque' Suffolk beach named in guide of best to visit this summer

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:31 AM April 14, 2022
Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Walberswick beach in Suffolk has been named one of the best in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walberswick beach has been included in a national newspaper guide of the best beaches to visit this spring and summer.

The list, put together by the Telegraph's travel team, highlighted 20 of the best beaches to visit across the UK over the coming months.

A stroll along the rugged beach at Walberswick (photo: Sarah Lucy Brown)

The Telegraph said that the "magical light of the Suffolk coast" can be seen at Walberswick beach - Credit: Archant

In the guide, Walberswick beach, near Southwold on the Suffolk coast, was praised for it's "wooden bridge leading from the picturesque village" that is "always crammed with children clutching crabbing lines and plastic buckets".

The "magical light of the Suffolk coast" was seen as one of the reasons "why so many artists are drawn to paint this long and empty stretch of sandy beach".

Sophie and Mark Dorber outside The Anchor, Walberswick Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sophie and Mark Dorber outside The Anchor, Walberswick Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A number of nearby businesses were also recommended by the Telegraph, with The Anchor pub at Walberswick recognised for serving "superior pub food".

The Crown Hotel and The Swan Hotel in nearby Southwold were named as the best places to stay due to the "old-fashioned welcome and family-friendly service" that awaits guests.

Walberswick has also been recently included in a list of best beaches to visit in the country by travel website HomeToGo.

Suffolk Live News
Summer
Walberswick News
Southwold News

Don't Miss

The A12 is currently closed in both directions following a police incident near Witham

A12 | Updated

A12 reopens after police incident causes delays of 75 minutes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Perfect Home, Secret Location, ep3. Steve Jones, Tracy Boxcer, Keith Boxcer, Polly Boxcer / outside

Suffolk Live News

'Stunning' Suffolk home features on new Channel 4 show

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Joe Bryce (Chef) and Kasey Brown will be running Woodlands Farm Shop and Café

Food and Drink

New farm shop and café opens in Hintlesham

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person