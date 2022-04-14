'Picturesque' Suffolk beach named in guide of best to visit this summer

Walberswick beach in Suffolk has been named one of the best in the UK - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Walberswick beach has been included in a national newspaper guide of the best beaches to visit this spring and summer.

The list, put together by the Telegraph's travel team, highlighted 20 of the best beaches to visit across the UK over the coming months.

The Telegraph said that the "magical light of the Suffolk coast" can be seen at Walberswick beach - Credit: Archant

In the guide, Walberswick beach, near Southwold on the Suffolk coast, was praised for it's "wooden bridge leading from the picturesque village" that is "always crammed with children clutching crabbing lines and plastic buckets".

The "magical light of the Suffolk coast" was seen as one of the reasons "why so many artists are drawn to paint this long and empty stretch of sandy beach".

Sophie and Mark Dorber outside The Anchor, Walberswick Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

A number of nearby businesses were also recommended by the Telegraph, with The Anchor pub at Walberswick recognised for serving "superior pub food".

The Crown Hotel and The Swan Hotel in nearby Southwold were named as the best places to stay due to the "old-fashioned welcome and family-friendly service" that awaits guests.

Walberswick has also been recently included in a list of best beaches to visit in the country by travel website HomeToGo.