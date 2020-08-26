E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Aggressive’ crabbers turn on locals in social distancing village row

PUBLISHED: 15:51 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:01 26 August 2020

Walberswick local Luke Jeans said some crabbers have become aggressive when challenged over social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Walberswick local Luke Jeans said some crabbers have become aggressive when challenged over social distancing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Fed-up locals in a Suffolk village famous for its crabbing say tourists are ignoring social distancing rules and get aggressive when challenged.

Walberswick is famous as being the home of the world crabbing championships Picture : ASHLEY PICKERINGWalberswick is famous as being the home of the world crabbing championships Picture : ASHLEY PICKERING

Walberswick, home to the British Open Crabbing Championship, is renowned across the country for its beach and river – with hundreds coming every summer to visit.

But locals say tourists have been ignoring social distancing rules, particularly on a narrow bridge popular with visitors aiming to catch crustaceans.

Signs had been placed on the narrow Kissing Bridge, around 2ft wide, to remind people to adhere to government guidelines but have since disappeared.

One local resident, Luke Jeans, said he and others have seen an increasingly aggressive attitude by visitors on the bridge.

Mr Jeans said: “I and a few others would make people aware of the rules, but now people are getting more aggressive I won’t be doing it anymore.

“I would go down and be polite, just drawing people’s attention to the signs – if you’re polite, the majority take notice and nine out of 10 people are friendly and go on their way, but some won’t.

“I had one bloke fold his arms and stand in the bridge and another gentleman was very verbally aggressive, repeating one sentence and getting closer and closer to my face.

“There just seems to be this attitude of ‘Oh, we are on holiday and we don’t need to worry about the virus, so let’s ignore social distancing’.”

Mr Jeans said he had also confronted a mother and daughter he caught defecating in his garden last week – despite public toilets being available.

“They had undone the gate and got in and I suddenly saw them,” he said. “They said it is alright but I told them ‘no, it is not alright’.

“Most other residents are resigned to staying indoors until the summer is over because it just isn’t too pleasant out there. Even on a grey day it’s completely full.

“Only around 5% of people are breaking rules, but it is another case of the very few ruining it for everybody else.”

Walberswick Parish Council has been approached for comment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said it has not received any reports or complaints regarding social distancing or abusive behaviour by crabbers in the village.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man dies after two lorries collide on A14

Lorries tailed back for miles on the A14 following the collision Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk pupils told to wear masks on buses to and from senior schools

Suffolk has announced its school transport plans. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Family of ‘intelligent’ son who died in NHS care join mum’s fight for inquiry

Matthew Leahy, Glenn Holmes and Richard Wade, who all died in the care of the former North Essex Partnership NHS trust Pictures: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

No further action against man arrested after woman flown to hospital

The East Anglia Air Ambulance landing on Aldeburgh beach Picture: MATT PHILLIPS

From Tina Turner to Pink Floyd and Westlife - memories of great outdoor concerts in Days Gone By

Tina Turner performing at Portman Road in 1990 Picture: JERRY TURNER

Man charged and another arrested over Colchester fight

One man has been arrested and another charged following an incident in Ipswich Road, Colchester, earlier this week. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN