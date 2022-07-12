Suffolk home destroyed in fire reportedly owned by famous couple

A Walberswick home that caught fire is reportedly owned by Richard Curtis and Emma Freud - Credit: PA/Charlotte Bond

A Suffolk home that was destroyed in a fire is believed to be owned by Hollywood director Richard Curtis and his partner Emma Freud.

Firefighters were called to a serious house fire in The Street in Walberswick just before 9.55pm on Sunday (July 10).

A Suffolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "On arrival crews found a semi-detached home with fire on the first and second floor as well as the roof cavity.

The fire damaged the roof of the Walberswick property

"Crews have been in attendance overnight and have had to cut away parts of the roof to reach hot spots."

It is not known whether Richard Curtis, 65, and Emma Freud, 60, were at the property at the time of the fire breaking out, but no injuries were reported by the fire service.

A 'stop' call was made at 5.56am yesterday (July 11).

The roof was left destroyed

In total 14 appliances from stations including Great Yarmouth, Framlingham, Aldeburgh, Leiston, Saxmundham, Wrentham, Southwold, Halesworth, Bungay, Beccles and Haverhill were called to the blaze.

The home was first reported as belonging to the couple by the MailOnline at 5.36pm on July 11.

Curtis is best known for his work on romantic comedy films including Love Actually, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill and Bridget Jones's Diary.

A total of 14 fire appliances were sent to the home in Walberswick

Freud has also had a long career in film and television, serving as a producer on many of Curtis' films as well as hosting a number of TV shows and radio broadcasts.

The pair also own a home in Notting Hill in London but Curtis has frequently spoken of his "love of Suffolk".

Their agent has been contacted for comment.