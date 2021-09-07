Look inside £2M property in Suffolk's most expensive village

Published: 9:00 AM September 7, 2021

This Walberswick property is on the market for £2million

An "incredibly special" property has gone on the market in Suffolk's most expensive village for £2million.

The property, which is thought to be one of the oldest homes in the village, has undergone a comprehensive renovation.

According to Savills, the estate agents, it has great character and period features — including exposed beams and fireplaces.

The property has had a modern refurbishment by the current owners

The five bedroom property has views of Southwold and The Harbour, and two reception rooms.

The house is in Walberswick — the most expensive place to buy a home in Suffolk with an average property price of £790,224 — it comes with a detached annexe which has two bedrooms, a kitchen/reception room and a wet room.

The five bedroom property is situated in the most expensive village in Suffolk

The home's master bedroom has views of the sea along with an en-suite.

The reception rooms have high ceilings and open fireplaces, fitted with both a wood burning stove and gas fire. Beneath the reception rooms is a spacious dry cellar.

The property also comes with a detached annexe

Property agent Peter Ogilvie, from Savills in Ipswich, said: “The House on the Green is thought to be one of the oldest homes in Walberswick and is an incredibly special and rare coastal home.

"The current owners have carried out a thorough and comprehensive refurbishment with great flair, yet have retained much of the property’s original character and period features including exposed beams and fireplaces that blend perfectly with a wonderful contemporary feel.

The house comes also has a large summer house

"The kitchen/breakfast/sitting room is a particular highlight, opening into the dining room to create a fantastic open plan space with full height bi-fold doors leading out to the south west facing terrace.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom

"The gardens meanwhile are remarkably private, peaceful and spacious, while the views from the upstairs windows are as varied as they are spectacular – overlooking Southwold and its harbour, Walberswick village and the beach and south over marshland towards Dunwich.”

The property is on the market with Savills for £2million.