Daphne, 5, to make TV debut
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
She may be just five, but Daphne Campbell is set to make her presenting debut on an online children’s show this weekend.
Daphne, from Waldringfield, will join her dad, James, as a regular on the Accidental Show - a children’s TV show streamed over Zoom.
James, founder and presenter, explained that the show initially started out during lockdown as online creative workshops to give children a break from online learning. But this quickly developed into a weekly interactive children’s chat show packed with child friendly news, interviews and crafts.
He said: “It’s a very creative show. We usually have an illustrator or crafting person and the idea is that children are doing something while they’re watching the show which means we can be cerebral in places because we know that little ones are cutting and sticking.
“It seems to work very nicely,” he added.
You may also want to watch:
The show is set to launch season three and is hosted by former SMart presenter, Kirsten O’Brien, and illustrator James Mayhew.
Two other child presenters, Thomas and Kate, will also be debuting.
Most Read
- 1 MoD warns about late-night Apache training
- 2 Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub
- 3 US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning
- 4 Missing 66-year-old woman found in field after search
- 5 Mystery sculpture of man briefly appears on Suffolk beach
- 6 Suffolk man admits owning more than 25,000 indecent images of children
- 7 Man dies after being struck by lorry near A12
- 8 Number of schools with extra Covid precautions rises to 12
- 9 Major delays tail back on to A12 after crash
- 10 Haul of 20,000 suspected counterfeit DVDs seized in raid at Suffolk home
James explains that the new child presenters are set to take on interviews with authors, something five-year-old Daphne is more than capable of doing.
He said: “Often, I would come to her during the show to ask her what she thought about things. The children would also ask questions so she was quite confident at that.
“Even before Covid, at the age of three she was doing my sound checks for me. She's very comfortable on stage.”
Daphne added that she had to have a little extra training with the SMart presenter ahead of the first show to ensure she is ready for anything and everything.
She said: "I had to talk for lots of seconds and some people timed me. It wasn’t difficult because I really like talking.”
She went on to say that she is not at all nervous for her debut this coming Saturday.
“I don’t feel nervous because I know it will only be on for a little while and it’s really nice.
“It feels good to make other people happy.”
Daphne’s first show is this Saturday starting at 10am. The Accidental Show continues every Saturday until December 4. To find out more see here.