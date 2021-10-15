Daphne, 5, to make TV debut

Published: 4:30 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 6:37 PM October 15, 2021

Five year old Daphne is making her debut appearance on The Accidental Show on Zoom - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She may be just five, but Daphne Campbell is set to make her presenting debut on an online children’s show this weekend.

Daphne, from Waldringfield, will join her dad, James, as a regular on the Accidental Show - a children’s TV show streamed over Zoom.

Daphne will be appearing in the third series of the TV show - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

James, founder and presenter, explained that the show initially started out during lockdown as online creative workshops to give children a break from online learning. But this quickly developed into a weekly interactive children’s chat show packed with child friendly news, interviews and crafts.

He said: “It’s a very creative show. We usually have an illustrator or crafting person and the idea is that children are doing something while they’re watching the show which means we can be cerebral in places because we know that little ones are cutting and sticking.

“It seems to work very nicely,” he added.

You may also want to watch:

The show is set to launch season three and is hosted by former SMart presenter, Kirsten O’Brien, and illustrator James Mayhew.

Two other child presenters, Thomas and Kate, will also be debuting.

James explains that the new child presenters are set to take on interviews with authors, something five-year-old Daphne is more than capable of doing.

He said: “Often, I would come to her during the show to ask her what she thought about things. The children would also ask questions so she was quite confident at that.

“Even before Covid, at the age of three she was doing my sound checks for me. She's very comfortable on stage.”

Daphne added that she had to have a little extra training with the SMart presenter ahead of the first show to ensure she is ready for anything and everything.

She said: "I had to talk for lots of seconds and some people timed me. It wasn’t difficult because I really like talking.”





Daphne, 5, is making her debut appearance on The Accidental Show, which is an online children's show created by her dad and author, James Campbell - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

She went on to say that she is not at all nervous for her debut this coming Saturday.

“I don’t feel nervous because I know it will only be on for a little while and it’s really nice.

“It feels good to make other people happy.”

Daphne’s first show is this Saturday starting at 10am. The Accidental Show continues every Saturday until December 4. To find out more see here.