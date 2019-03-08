Golf club hopes for go-ahead to build holiday chalets

Objections have been lodged over plans to redevelop part of Waldringfield Golf Club with 58 holiday chalets.

The project would involve using the current golf course practice area for tourist accommodation, including a swimming pool building, and retention of the existing golf clubhouse and its car park.

Waldringfield Parish Council has recommend refusal of the 12.75-acre project, and more than 20 residents in the area have also made protests.

The venture follows an application made last year to use part of the golf club land in Newbourne Road for 16 homes, 33 age-restricted homes and 24 holiday chalets but which was withdrawn.

Objectors are concerned at extra traffic in the area, and also the potential impact on the internationally important Special Protection Area (SPA) at Waldringfield. They are worried that the holiday development could lead to more people walking with dogs on the SPA, with an increase in disturbance to birds and other wildlife.

Lanpro, for Waldringfield Golf Club, said in documents submitted to East Suffolk Council: "The proposal will bring about substantial local benefits, for both the existing community, as well as visitors to the area.

"The new tourist lodges and landscaping will enhance the site as well as the surrounding area. The tourist accommodation will attract visitors to the local area, which will bring a boost to the local economy.

"The impacts of this development are not significant. Any adverse impacts, including those associated with the ecology, landscape, transport and access of the site, and the surrounding area, are shown within the application supporting documentation, including the Environmental Impact Assessment, to be limited in their own right, and any residual impacts are capable of mitigation."

The application has the support of Sport England, whose planning manager Philip Raiswell said: "The Club Support Officer was invited along to a members information evening at the back end of 2016 where the future plan for the club was outlined. The new plan for the course is to have two loops of 9 holes. This will be played over 9 holes but with different sets of tees for each hole, making up a full round of 18 holes.

"There will also be 2 or 3 additional greens in play to differentiate between the two loops of 9.

"The club plans to add a number of new facilities to the site with the additional space created by the changes to the course. The clubhouse is going to be re-developed and there will also be a small swimming pool. The club are also looking to include a short par 3 course and a Himalayas style putting green.

"It appears as though the proposals are part of a wider scheme to re-invest in the club, and to make it more attractive to the local demographic, and it appears that the club are fully involved, and supportive of, this project for the above reasons.

"Sport England are therefore supportive of this scheme as although it results in the loss of part of the golf club site, it is part of a wider scheme to re-invest in the club and make it

more attractive to local users."