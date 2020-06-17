Home and cars defaced with ‘right-wing’ graffiti in Waldringfield

'Right-wing' graffiti has been sprayed on a house and two cars in Waldringfield Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A home and two cars have been defaced with “right-wing” graffiti in a series of incidents in Waldringfield.

Five instances of the vandalism took place overnight between Monday, June 15 and Tuesday, starting with a property in Sandy Mill Lane, which had graffiti sprayed on the side of its wall.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the graffiti was “right-wing in its nature”.

Later, a car door was also sprayed with pink paint in The Quay, before four wheels of another car were also painted with the same colour in Deben Lane.

In the same road, a person’s fence was also vandalised with graffiti, while a house had an orange sticker placed over its sign.

The police spokesman said it is believed the victims had been targeted at random.

Those with any information which could aid Suffolk police in its inquiry should contact them on 101, quoting crime references 37/33181/20, 37/33234/20, 37/33221/20, 37/33201/20 and 37/33247/20.