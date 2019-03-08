Bury's criminal past to be explored through guided walk

A guided walk around Bury St Edmunds will explore a time when stealing a waistcoat could end up with transportation to the colonies and drunks were punished by being whipped around the marketplace.

Severe punishments, even for minor crimes, were commonplace in Bury in years gone by – people were burnt at the stake because of their religious beliefs, and anyone suspected of witchcraft ended up in a ducking stool.

A 90-minute walk with Bury's blue and green badge guides will bring the town's criminal past to life, with gruesome tales of murder and punishment.

The infamous story of William Corder, who was hanged in the town for killing Maria Marten in Polstead in 1827, will be explored, along with a grisly murder in the town's abbey.

The walk takes place on Friday, May 10 starting at 6.30pm, but is not for the faint-hearted. Adults £6 (0-16 free). Book at www.burystedmundstourguides.org